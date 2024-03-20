University of Hawaiʻi PAC-STEP program now accepting student applications for Summer 2024

Main, News Posted on Mar 20, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce that the fourth annual Pacific Summer Transportation Education Program (PAC-STEP) is now accepting applications for 2024. Students in grades 9 – 12 are encouraged to apply for the in-person program that will run June 17 – 28 at the University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa (UHM) campus.

PAC-STEP is organized by the UHM College of Engineering through the Federal Highway Administration’s National Summer Transportation Institute Grant Initiative. The program introduces students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills through a lens of urban and regional planning to help fuel their higher education choices and inspire interest in a transportation-related career.

This year, PAC-STEP will welcome students from the state of Hawaiʻi and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands only. Interested students can submit their application by Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the following link: https://forms.gle/HQD6PsbEhJ3jgKvF8. Women, disadvantaged students and/or students of color interested in STEM fields are highly encouraged to apply.

Students and parents can find out more information about the summer program via the UHM College of Engineering website at https://www.eng.hawaii.edu/pacstep or the HDOT Office of Civil Rights website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/ocr/.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, second language interpretation or other accommodation due to a disability or language, or have any questions on PAC-STEP, please contact the PAC-STEP program director, Dr. Roger Chen, at [email protected].

