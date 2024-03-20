Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,380 in the last 365 days.

University of Hawaiʻi PAC-STEP program now accepting student applications for Summer 2024

Posted on Mar 20, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce that the fourth annual Pacific Summer Transportation Education Program (PAC-STEP) is now accepting applications for 2024. Students in grades 9 – 12 are encouraged to apply for the in-person program that will run June 17 – 28 at the University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa (UHM) campus. 

PAC-STEP is organized by the UHM College of Engineering through the Federal Highway Administration’s National Summer Transportation Institute Grant Initiative. The program introduces students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills through a lens of urban and regional planning to help fuel their higher education choices and inspire interest in a transportation-related career. 

This year, PAC-STEP will welcome students from the state of Hawaiʻi and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands only. Interested students can submit their application by Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the following link: https://forms.gle/HQD6PsbEhJ3jgKvF8. Women, disadvantaged students and/or students of color interested in STEM fields are highly encouraged to apply. 

Students and parents can find out more information about the summer program via the UHM College of Engineering website at https://www.eng.hawaii.edu/pacstep or the HDOT Office of Civil Rights website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/ocr/ 

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, second language interpretation or other accommodation due to a disability or language, or have any questions on PAC-STEP, please contact the PAC-STEP program director, Dr. Roger Chen, at [email protected]. 

### 

You just read:

University of Hawaiʻi PAC-STEP program now accepting student applications for Summer 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more