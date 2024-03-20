Investigation of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
ATLANTA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFCR) complied with federal securities laws. On March 20, 2024, Lifecore filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 28, 2023, which contained restatements of certain previously issued financial statements that corrected “errors involving the calculation of capitalized interest, valuation of inventories, and certain other adjustments related to previously divested businesses.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.
If you purchased Lifecore stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/lifecore/ discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com