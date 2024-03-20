Brian Parrish COO of Osage Nation Announces Eye Opening Results from QCI College

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more companies are leveraging the powerful capabilities of the QCI Enterprise Platform, QCI proudly introduces QCI College – a unique initiative that guarantees both new and existing clients can maximize the utility and efficacy of their QCI suite. This cutting-edge educational platform offers unlimited access to over 80 structured courses for its three core products: QCI Host, QCI Slots, and QCI Marketing.



Mr. Brian Parrish, Chief Operating Officer of Osage Casinos, a recent participant in one of QCI College's courses, commented, “the platform is so easy to use and I thought I knew the ins and outs of the QCI Platform, but after attending QCI College, I was amazed at how much more I could do. It's not just about understanding the software; it's about extracting value and optimizing our operations. The course was an eye-opener, and the best part? I can participate in as many courses as I would like.”

This unparalleled initiative by QCI aims to empower its clients to drive maximum value from their investment. Each course has been meticulously crafted, ensuring a seamless learning experience while capturing the essence and capabilities of QCI's software solutions.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, QCI's Chief Executive Officer and Dean of QCI College, stated, “We've always believed in the potential of our platform, and with QCI College, we're taking a pivotal step forward. By offering structured training sessions to our valued clients, we are not just sharing knowledge but forming stronger partnerships. We want our clients to be as enthusiastic and knowledgeable about our products as we are. Indeed, QCI College is more than just an educational platform – it's a testament to QCI's commitment to client success. Whether you are a new user or have been using the QCI platform for years, there's always something new to learn at QCI College.”

For those keen on exploring the full capabilities of the QCI Enterprise Platform and eager to enhance their operational excellence, QCI College is the key. Sign up today and unlock a world of limitless possibilities! Visit: www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

ABOUT Osage Casinos

Before 2002, as Indian gaming received federal approval, the Osage Tribal Council created the Osage Tribe Gaming Enterprise Board. This group today provides oversight for the business entity known as Osage Casino Hotel. The Osage Nation uses revenues from the Osage Casinos to Fund tribal government & programs, provide for the general welfare of the tribe and its members, promote tribal economic development, support charitable organizations to help fund operations of local government agencies of the Osage Nation. For more information visit osagecasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Andrew Cardno, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-299-5715