InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Pliers Used to Pluck the Pit from the Center of an Avocado
William VB of Middletown, NJ is the creator of the Avocado Pit Plier, a convenient kitchen tool designed to remove the pit from a split avocado without damaging the food or risking injury to the user. Users can adjust the pliers’ width via a handle and utilize two gripping points to easily pull the pit from the center of the avocado. The device features 1/4-inch-wide acute wedge shaped grip points to provide maximum gripping, twisting, and lifting the pit from an avocado. The tool can be constructed with two identically formed handles with integral grip points.
Users can adjust the width of the gripping points and utilize the handles to firmly grasp, twist, and lift the pit from a split avocado. The pit is conveniently removed without damaging the avocado. The tool can be hung up for storage via a hanging hole on the end of the handle after being washed. Overall, the device saves considerable time and effort, while improving personal safety, when removing pits from avocadoes.
Removing the pit from an avocado can be a frustrating, time consuming, and messy task. People may opt to use a spoon or a knife to try and dig out the pit, risking injury and potentially ruining good parts of the avocado. Therefore, more consumers are recently seeking out kitchen tools specifically designed for removing avocado pits. This market has grown significantly in recent years, largely due to the increasing popularity of avocados and the desire for convenient and safe ways to prepare them. Tools like an avocado slicer, avocado pitter, or an avocado knife are useful; however, these tools can still end up ruining the inside of the avocado before it is served. The Avocado Pit Plier is a much more convenient and versatile option and would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s kitchen tool product line.
William filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Avocado Pit Plier product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Avocado Pit Plier can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
