Science and Technology demonstrates carbon capture technology at Kelvin Power Station, 20 Mar

The media are invited to a demonstration of a significant carbon capture and utilisation technology at the Kelvin Power Station in Kempton Park on 20 March 2024.

The carbon capture technology supports South Africa's just energy transition endeavours. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, South Africa is committed to climate change mitigation and the substantial reduction of carbon emissions.

The pilot demonstration is part of the CoalCO2-X technology project under the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) Hydrogen Society Roadmap for South Africa.

Currently, the CoalCO2-X initiative is supported by the DSI and implemented by a small business in Centurion called EPCM. Fraunhofer IGB is a partner in the project.

The carbon capture and utilisation technology is aimed at decarbonising the hard-to-abate industries in South Africa. The technology will not only remove emissions from the air, but also save existing jobs and create new ones.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, will launch the project together with the DSI's partners, EPCM, Kelvin Power Station and the South African National Energy Development Institute.

The media are invited as follows.

Date: Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Time: 9h00-12h00

Venue: Kelvin Power Station, Kempton Park

NB: Please wear closed shoes.

For more information, please contact Veronica Mohapeloa at 082 882 3818 or veronica.mohapeloa@dst.gov.za.