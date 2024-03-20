RUTLAND BARRACKS/Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Between April 13, 2022 – April 18, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2447 Old Turnpike Road, Mt. Holly, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (Title 13 VSA 2827)

ACCUSED: Daniel R. Adams

AGE: 53

Location of Residence: Mt. Holly, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In April 2022, the Vermont State Police received a referral from the Department of Corrections regarding an investigation into possible parole violations involving Daniel Adams, 53, of Mt. Holly, who was on parole for convictions related to sexual offenses. Subsequently the Vermont State Police applied for and was granted a search warrant to search Adams’ residence and multiple pieces of evidence were seized. After a lengthy investigation, it was found that the items contained suspected child abuse images. On March 20, 2024, Adams was cited for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on May 6, 2024 at 0830 hours.

(Citation issued)

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 0830 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.