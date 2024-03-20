Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NKPH) Merges With Nika Biotechnology, Inc.

HENDERSON, Nev., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NKPH) announces its merger with Nika BioTechnology, Inc., effective as of March 1, 2024.



On August 1, 2022, Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. signed a Cooperation Agreement with Nika BioTechnology, Inc., pursuant to which the companies would develop separate regions for the respective pharmaceutical products whilst splitting the cost and net profit in equal parts. The merger is the evolution of this cooperation, as it consolidates the business into one entity and will provide a much more resilient and sustainable corporate structure, on which the business development may flourish. The company believes that the merger will bring a myriad of benefits, including but not limited to:

Decrease in operational costs, which will free up funds for additional capital reserves and investments;

Larger public float, which will encourage higher trading volume;

Consolidated brand identity, resulting in more effective marketing strategy;

Easier access for new investments and investors, as there will be no confusion whether to invest in NKPH or NIKA;

Easier preparation of financial statements, audits and other disclosures



Detailed merger information can be found via NKPH’s published disclosures on www.sec.gov.

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NKPH) is a pharmaceutical company, which specializes in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NKPH's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form - two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results - and eight dietary supplements. NKPH’s goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward- looking statements.” These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain.

