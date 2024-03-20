CMS, ITALIAN METALWORKER, TARGETS THE U.S. MARKET WITH THE QUALITY OF ITS PRODUCTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- CMS closes 2023 with a 30 million euro turnover, 160 employees, and there are 7 countries in the world where the Emilian company's products arrive, in: Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, the U.S., Japan and Austria aims for internationalization, and does so by trying to boost the export share.
Currently, the direct exports of the historic Modenese engineering company, reach 55 percent, which reaches up to 80 percent for projects that require the supply of turnkey plants, to be integrated on the production lines. CMS has been specializing, for almost fifty years, in the manufacture of packaging machinery, in partnership with leading companies in the sector. The uses largely concern the Food&Beverage sector, which is in full evolution towards environmentally friendly materials. CMS has been a reference for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry for more than 40 years. In Switzerland, the demand for recyclable and compostable packaging is growing dramatically.
'In Germany, Switzerland and Northern Europe, we offer a 'build-to-print' service: we start from their design, managing the process on a full-contract basis, from industrialization to production, assembly and in some cases to final testing. In the end, we are able to deliver the complete machine. The criteria are always quality, on-time delivery and, indeed, sustainability,' explains Elena Salda, managing director.
Sustainability is a great opportunity as well as a challenge, involving commitment and skill development, requiring training, process revisiting and investment, not only economic. It is, on the other hand, undoubtedly a plus to be appreciated and chosen in foreign markets.
'We have consolidated our presence in our target markets and are growing in France, ranked third in the green packaging industry, and in the Netherlands. In addition,' explains Andrea Pini, sales new business manager, 'we are also present in the United States, where many of our multinational customers are based. That of 'consumables' is a thriving and growing market, globally. Our trend is to strengthen ourselves more and more toward exports, further consolidating our position in the market.'
'Quality standards in the United States are different from those in Europe. We have long since obtained UL certification.
CMS has been a reference for the pharmaceutical sector in Switzerland for more than 40 years, again the demand for recyclable and compostable packaging is growing dramatically.
'Our preferred segment remains Food&Beverage,' says Pini, 'a very dynamic market that, in our country alone, is worth about nine billion. Italy is in fact, with Germany, the main producer. There are about 600 Made in Italy companies, many of them small, committed to investing in green packaging, while maintaining a strong propensity for customized solutions. As Legambiente notes every year more than 70 percent of the waste we find abandoned originates in packaging and single-use plastic products'.
CMS has long chosen the direction proposed by Agenda2030, with its 17 sustainable development goals, which are now imperative for the future of the planet.
'I believe that especially the 17th goal is fundamental: that of partnership,' Elena Salda concludes, 'because it calls us to synergy, to common responsibility. We have begun years ago to do our part and we will not stop: the future depends on us.'
https://www.gruppocms.com
francesca schenetti
Currently, the direct exports of the historic Modenese engineering company, reach 55 percent, which reaches up to 80 percent for projects that require the supply of turnkey plants, to be integrated on the production lines. CMS has been specializing, for almost fifty years, in the manufacture of packaging machinery, in partnership with leading companies in the sector. The uses largely concern the Food&Beverage sector, which is in full evolution towards environmentally friendly materials. CMS has been a reference for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry for more than 40 years. In Switzerland, the demand for recyclable and compostable packaging is growing dramatically.
'In Germany, Switzerland and Northern Europe, we offer a 'build-to-print' service: we start from their design, managing the process on a full-contract basis, from industrialization to production, assembly and in some cases to final testing. In the end, we are able to deliver the complete machine. The criteria are always quality, on-time delivery and, indeed, sustainability,' explains Elena Salda, managing director.
Sustainability is a great opportunity as well as a challenge, involving commitment and skill development, requiring training, process revisiting and investment, not only economic. It is, on the other hand, undoubtedly a plus to be appreciated and chosen in foreign markets.
'We have consolidated our presence in our target markets and are growing in France, ranked third in the green packaging industry, and in the Netherlands. In addition,' explains Andrea Pini, sales new business manager, 'we are also present in the United States, where many of our multinational customers are based. That of 'consumables' is a thriving and growing market, globally. Our trend is to strengthen ourselves more and more toward exports, further consolidating our position in the market.'
'Quality standards in the United States are different from those in Europe. We have long since obtained UL certification.
CMS has been a reference for the pharmaceutical sector in Switzerland for more than 40 years, again the demand for recyclable and compostable packaging is growing dramatically.
'Our preferred segment remains Food&Beverage,' says Pini, 'a very dynamic market that, in our country alone, is worth about nine billion. Italy is in fact, with Germany, the main producer. There are about 600 Made in Italy companies, many of them small, committed to investing in green packaging, while maintaining a strong propensity for customized solutions. As Legambiente notes every year more than 70 percent of the waste we find abandoned originates in packaging and single-use plastic products'.
CMS has long chosen the direction proposed by Agenda2030, with its 17 sustainable development goals, which are now imperative for the future of the planet.
'I believe that especially the 17th goal is fundamental: that of partnership,' Elena Salda concludes, 'because it calls us to synergy, to common responsibility. We have begun years ago to do our part and we will not stop: the future depends on us.'
https://www.gruppocms.com
francesca schenetti
Froogs Srl
+39 339 809 3543
email us here