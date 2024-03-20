Angel Armor Set to Showcase Advanced Body Armor Solutions at the 65th Annual Texas Police Chiefs Association Conference
Angel Armor will present its full collection of body armor products, spotlighting the RISE Tactical Carrier at Booth #414.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Armor, a leading developer of premium body armor solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the 65th Annual Texas Police Chiefs Association Conference. Taking place from March 24th to 28th, Angel Armor will be located at Booth #414, where attendees can explore the company's comprehensive range of body armor products.
This year, Angel Armor is excited to feature the RISE Tactical Carrier, a cornerstone of their product line renowned for its versatility and adaptability in tactical missions. It distinguishes itself with unparalleled comfort, featuring the patented QuadCore® Belt System, which ensures optimal weight distribution and adjustability, along with a proprietary antimicrobial mesh lining for moisture-wicking and enhanced ventilation. The carrier, designed with inclusivity in mind and validated through extensive field testing, ensures custom sizing for an ideal fit for both male and female officers.
In addition to the RISE Tactical Carrier, Angel Armor's display will include a full suite of body armor products, ranging from carriers and armor packages to rifle plates and pouches. These offerings showcase the latest innovations in body armor technology, balancing maximum protection with the need for comfort and mobility.
Angel Armor extends a special invitation to active law enforcement officers to visit Booth #414. Not only will they have the opportunity to learn more about the protective benefits of Angel Armor products, but they will also have the chance to enter for a chance to win a RISE Carrier and RISE Armor Package.
Angel Armor is honored to have the opportunity to attend this annual conference and meet with and support the men and women who serve and protect communities nationwide.
About Angel Armor:
Angel Armor, LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering company specializing in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art personal protection solutions. The company's robust product portfolio includes a range of lightweight and customizable body armor systems designed to deliver unparalleled protection, comfort, and mobility for its diverse clientele, which spans law enforcement, private security professionals, and first responders alike. Led by a team of dedicated engineers, designers, and researchers, Angel Armor is committed to saving and protecting lives by harnessing the latest advancements in materials and technology. This relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the personal protection industry, consistently delivering products that exceed the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Aaron Pettigrew, Director of Sales
Angel Armor
+1 970-235-2961
sales@angelarmor.com