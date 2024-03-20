Murano PV, S.A. DE C.V. and HCM Acquisition Corp Announce Closing of Business Combination

Murano Global Investments Ordinary Shares and Warrants to trade on Nasdaq under new ticker symbol “MRNO” and “MRNOW”

LONDON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murano Global Investments Plc. (“Murano” or the “Company”), a London headquartered real estate company that owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties throughout Mexico, announces today that it has completed its business combination with HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCMA) (“HCM”), a special purpose acquisition company.



The business combination was approved by HCMA stockholders in a special meeting held on March 5th 2024. The combined company will operate as Murano Global Investments and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on Thursday, March 21, 2024 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “MRNO” and “MRNOW”, respectively.

“Becoming a publicly listed company represents an important milestone for our organization as it opens up a new source of capital and significantly enhances the international profile of the Company, which will help to advance our growth plans,” said Elias Sacal, CEO of Murano. “With a portfolio that includes two premium-branded hotels located in the heart of Mexico City, an all-inclusive luxury resort in Cancun, and a pipeline of compelling projects in Cancun and Bajamar with world-class operators, we are primed to steadily expand our portfolio in top tourist destinations across Mexico.

Marcos Sacal, COO of Murano, commented, “Our expertise is large-scale real estate projects, and we believe that as a publicly traded company we will have an unmatched ability to develop outstanding assets. We look forward to continuing to leverage our deep industry and market knowledge as well as our longstanding relationships to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. We also believe that the deep real estate expertise that has been developed in Mexico is transferable to other markets throughout the world.”

Shawn Matthews, CEO of HCM stated, “Murano Global Investments is one of the very few entities that have the vision, experience and professional network to succeed in Mexico’s nuanced real estate development and hospitality market. It is these differentiators that initially drew us to the company, and having gotten to know the team better over the course of this process, I’m confident it will succeed in executing its growth strategy. We look forward to continuing to offer our support along the way as shareholders, advisors and friends.”

As a public company, Murano Global Investments will focus on advancing its promising development projects, expanding its relationship with global hospitality brands and identifying attractive investment opportunities that align with its long-term growth strategy.

About Murano Global Investments

Murano Global Investments (Nasdaq: MRNO) is a real estate company that owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties throughout Mexico. Over the last 20+ years, Murano’s experienced management team has deployed more than $2 billion in total capitalization for the acquisition, repositioning and development of transformational real estate projects. Murano’s portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the 1,016 room Grand Island I hotel project opening in April 2024 under Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja. Murano’s portfolio positions the company to capitalize on the country’s strong travel and tourism fundamentals. With an established track record and vast network of industry and brand relationships, Murano is poised for sustained growth. Management is led by Chief Executive Elias Sacal, Chief Operating Officer Marcos Sacal and Chief Financial Officer David Galan. For more information, please visit: https://www.murano.com.mx/en/

About HCM Acquisition Corp

HCM Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition corporation whose business purpose is to identify superior investment opportunities amongst private companies. Management is led by Chief Executive Officer Shawn Matthews, President and Chief Financial Officer James Bond.

