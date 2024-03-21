The Vertical kickstarts the first Immigrant Founders Report in a decade

The Vertical kickstarts the Immigrant Founders Report, the first in-depth examination of international talent in the U.S. venture ecosystem in over a decade.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vertical, an online publication focusing on immigrant tech entrepreneurship, is proud to announce the Immigrant Founders Report. This 500-page research will be the first in-depth examination of international talent in the U.S. venture ecosystem in over a decade.

“There’s very little information about immigrant startup founders in the business landscape,” said Victoria Zavyalova, The Vertical’s publisher and co-founder. “Insufficient data clouds a deep understanding of immigrant tech potential for investors and policymakers. What are the best regions for immigrant startups to land? What obstacles do they face, and what are their success rates? We seek to better understand this market.”

Over the course of 12 months, a group of data scientists, journalists, experts and analysts will research and reveal valuable insights about the role and impact of immigrant-led startups within the U.S. startup ecosystem.

The Vertical will survey over 5,000 tech entrepreneurs and conduct nearly 500 one-on-one interviews with immigrant founders, investors, and key ecosystem players in innovation hubs across the U.S.

The research will cover:

Emerging U.S. hubs and industries attracting immigrant techpreneurs;

The impact of government policies on immigrant entrepreneurship;

Challenges that female immigrant founders face in fundraising;

Case studies on billion-dollar “unicorns” founded by immigrants;

Disparities between immigrant and native-born founders;

…and more.

According to the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), immigrants have started 55% of America’s startup companies valued at $1 billion or more. Nearly 80% of billion-dollar ‘unicorn’ companies have foreign-born co-founders, CEOs, or VPs. Immigrants also founded or co-founded nearly two-thirds of the leading AI companies in the U.S.

The coming Immigrant Founders Report 2024 will provide exceptional insights on immigrant tech potential. The Vertical will air diverse techpreneur voices through feature articles, interviews, profiles, vlogs, and podcasts.

The report will be announced at ‘What moves the needle’, an event hosted by The Vertical in Miami on March 21, sponsored by Citizen Concierge, Delta Air Lines, E-PR, and others.

For further details, please reach out to us at: info@thevertical.la

About The Vertical

The Vertical is an online publication dedicated to informing, guiding, and educating the diverse community of tech immigrant entrepreneurs who are driving innovation in the U.S. Launched in March 2020, The Vertical showcases invaluable perspectives and insights of immigrant founders through analytical articles, expert advice, and case studies. The platform aims to foster a more innovative and prosperous future for all, while emphasizing the profound impact of diversity on the global business stage.