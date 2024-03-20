Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zeffix, lamivudine, Date of authorisation: 29/07/1999, Revision: 29, Status: Authorised

Zeffix has been studied in five main studies involving a total of 1,083 adults with compensated liver disease due to chronic hepatitis B. Three studies compared Zeffix with placebo (a dummy treatment), one of which looked particularly at ‘HBeAg-negative’ patients. These are patients infected with hepatitis B virus that has mutated (changed), leading to a form of chronic hepatitis B that is more difficult to treat. The other two studies compared Zeffix taken on its own with alfa?interferon (another treatment used in chronic hepatitis B) on its own and with the combination of Zeffix and alfa?interferon.

In addition, information was presented on the use of Zeffix in patients with decompensated liver disease.

There were several measures of effectiveness in the studies. These included looking at how the liver damage had evolved after a year of treatment using a liver biopsy (when a small sample of liver tissue is taken and examined under a microscope), as well as measuring other signs of the disease such as the levels of ALT or of hepatitis B virus DNA circulating in the blood.