MEC Nono Maloyi: Opening of North West House of Traditional Khoi-San Leaders

Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo,

Deputy Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Nkosi Langa Mavuso,

Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Thari Maotwe,

Deputy Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Moefi Mabalane,

Chairperson of the Northern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Toto,

Deputy Chairperson of the Northern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Bareki,

Khuduthamaga ya Ntlo ya Dikgosi mo porofenseng ya rona ya North West,

Dikgosi tsa rona tse di tlotlegang

Deputy Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Lena Miga,

Members of the North West Provincial Executive Council,

North West Chairperson of South African Local Government Association, Cllr. Khumalo Molefe,

Mayors, Speakers, and Councilors present here today,

Distinguished guests,

It is indeed an honour for me to be addressing this important occasion which marks the official opening of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders for the year 2024.

Bagaetsho, this year marks thirty years since the country’s democratic breakthrough.

As celebrate this important milestone we do so cognizant of the heroism and resilience displayed by our Kings and Queens during the struggle for liberation.

We pay homage to Kgosi Besele Montshioa of Barolong boo Ratshidi who defended this town during the Siege of Mahikeng in the late 1800s.

We remember Kgosi Ramotshere Moiloa of Bahurutse boo Moilwa who was forced into exile while fighting Apartheid and its draconian laws.

We take our hats off for Kgosi Lentswe II of Bakgatla ba Kgafela who was at the centre of a trans-frontier network that played a crucial role in the struggle for liberation in our country.

Go a itshupa gore Dikgosi tsa rona di nnile le seabe se setona mo go lweleng kgololosego mo nageng ya rona ya Afrika Borwa le porofense ya rona ya North West.

They were steadfast in their resolve to fight Colonialism and Apartheid. It is these heroic acts that have trickled down from one generation to the other have served as a beacon of hope in the emancipation of our people.

We are here today because of their sacrifices!

Chairperson, during the State of the Province Address I gave a candid assessment of the journey we have traversed since 1994.

It is true that we have made significant progress in the roll-out of services such as provision of water, housing, and electricity.

These services have benefited millions of our people.

However, we are not oblivious to the challenges of the day and we are doing everything in our power to address them.

Addressing the opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa maintained that; “…..it is incumbent on us to consolidate these gains as we chart the course for a new better future where there is shared prosperity, true freedom, and meaningful equality. We strive to achieve a society where no one is left behind.”

Bagaetsho, re le puso ya porofense re ikamanya le mafoko a, mme re batla go direla baagi ba North West segolo jang ba ba kwa metse magaeng.

Our communities under the jurisdiction of the traditional leadership still bear the imprints of an unjust past.

While there is progress that has been made more needs to be done to promote rural development and encourage investments in our villages, rural and traditional communities.

Re batla go tshwaragana le go dira le Dikgosi go isa ditirelo kwa bathong.

Through the Accelerated Service Delivery Plan-Thuntsha Lerole we are visiting our townships, rural and traditional communities to resolve service delivery backlogs in our communities.

Since the inception of this initiative, we are crisscrossing the province handing out projects, opening schools and health centres to address challenges of socio-economic concern afflicting our communities.

We are rolling out water provision projects through Operation Bulela Metsi to ensure that there is uninterrupted provision of water in our communities.

We are registering our people in the indigents database so that they can qualify for free electrify and water.

We have sent officials in municipalities to assist with financial recovery plans.

The skills audit initiative is in full swing and there are some municipalities that have completed this exercise.

This is aimed at ensuring that municipalities employ qualified and skilled personell.

We are committed to align our District Development Model objectives with the aspirations of Dikgosi in addressing service delivery backlogs in our rural and traditional communities.

Chairperson, I would like to appeal to this house to join the provincial government in raising concerns with the implementation of Social Labour Plans and Corporate Social Investments by mining companies in our host communities.

Whilst our province is endowed with vast mineral resources our communities continue live in abject poverty with high levels of unemployment dictating the socio-economic narrative.

North West forms part of the largest belt which accounts for seventy percent of the world’s platinum reserves yet unemployment in the province hovers around 38 percent.

The implementation of SLP and CSI projects must be done in consultation with the provincial government and our traditional councils to address challenges of unemployment and poverty in our province.

Chairperson, last year I had a series of meetings with you to try and address concerns you raised with government.

To that end from 12 -14 April 2023, I had a working session with all Dikgosi. The working session entailed robust engagements with the MECs, HoDs, Business People, Representatives of the Mining Houses and Business Forums.

My engagements with you, were characterized by complaints over the resources, capacitation, and service delivery related matters.

Bagaetsho, I can report to this house that salary adjustments of Dikgosi was effected immediately upon receipt of the President’s directive.

In addition to this Ex-Gratia payments of former members of the house was made last year in June and July.

Bagaetsho, replacement of Traditional Council vehicles was raised sharply during my engagement with Dikgosi.

It is my pleasure to announce that government has purchased seventeen 4x4 Ford Ranger Double Cabs.

The purchase of these vehicles will enable Dikgosi to perform their duties without any hindrances.

Government has at the same time adjusted petrol card parameters from R9 000 to R12 000 to lessen the impact of increasing petrol prices.

We have also increased the Traditional Council Support Grant from R30 000 to R100 000.

Furthermore, Dikgosi called for absorption of their own employees citing financial constraints as the reason.

Subsequent, to this request we managed we appointed ten clerks who have since been deployed to various traditional council offices.

I can confirm that once the financial situation of the government improves more vacancies will be made available in Traditional Council Offices.

Chairperson, it was resolved during my Working Session with Dikgosi in Sun City that we will facilitate engagements between the wives of traditional leaders and the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

It is my pleasure to announce that since the Sun City meeting, the Executive Committee has met twice with them to try and resolve their challenges.

We also engaged with all the role players to fast-track completion, hand over and official opening of the Bahurutshe ba ga Suping Traditional Council offices.

Furthermore, the construction of the offices of the Barolong ba ga Molefe Traditional Council is at a planning phase and implementation will of this project will be rolled-out in the new financial year.

At the same time site handover has taken place for the construction of the Bahurutshe Boo Mokgatlha ba ga Mooketsi Traditional Council Offices in Brakuil.

Chairperson, it is my pleasure to announce that your complaints about the state of your Chamber have not fallen on deaf ears.

Plans are at an advanced stage to renovate this Chamber to fit your stature. The Executive Committee of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders has meet with the consultants for briefing and shown artistic impression of the refurbished Chamber.

Bagaetsho, the issue of security for Dikgosi is a national issue. The Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi T M Seatlholo, will in due course update you about measures to be put in place to stop the unfortunate and senseless killings of traditional leaders.

Chairperson, regarding the benefits for traditional leaders, we are awaiting the costing and finalization of the Handbook for Traditional Leaders.

In the meantime, we will continue to support traditional leaders with tools of trade, but with strict adherence to the National Treasury’s Cost Containment Measures.

Bagaetsho, The Premier of the North West Province has invoked section 59(2) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act No. 3 of 2019 to deal with outstanding traditional leadership disputes.

Six Investigative Committees have been established for the Banogeng, Bakwena Ba Modimosana ba Mmatau, Bakubung ba Ratheo, Bahurutshe boo Manyana, Bahurutshe ba ga Moiloa and Bakwena ba Mogopa.

The investigative Committees for the Banogeng, Bakwena Ba Modimosana ba Mmatau, Bakubung ba Ratheo have already commenced with their work and they expected to furnish me with the report as enjoined by the law in due course.

The remaining three, that is, the Bahurutshe boo Manyana, Bahurutshe ba ga Moiloa and Bakwena ba Mogopa will commence in April this year.

Bagaetsho, I was supposed to have been given the Bahurutshe ba ga Gopane Commission of Inquiry Report on 28 February 2024.

I am sure you will agree with me that the matter is long overdue. Therefore, the Bahurutshe ba ga Gopane Commission of Inquiry Report must reach me on or before 31 March 2024.

In conclusion we have received two complaints about Senior Traditional Leaders who are using community resources and buildings to support their political organisations.

We would like to sound a warning to Dikgosi that if those allegations are true, they might be in breach of the guiding principles under Section 2 of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2 of 2019.

I would also like to take this opportunity to implore you to avail your facilities such as community halls for people to exercise their democratic rights in campaigning and voting for the organisation of their choice as enshrined in the Constitution.

With these few words I hereby declare the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders official open for business for the year 2024.

I wish you fruitful deliberations that will put you amongst the progressive institutions working together with the provincial government and municipalities to realize a better life for all.

I thank you!