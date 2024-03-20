Submit Release
Water and Sanitation on Umgeni Water Supply System in KwaZulu-Natal

The Umgeni Water Supply System in KwaZulu-Natal has marginally decreased from last week’s 100% full capacity to 99.7% in the current week. This is according to a weekly report on the status of dam levels complied by the Department of Water and Sanitation on a weekly basis.

Despite most dams in the province standing at above average percentages, the Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its plea to residents to continuously use water sparingly.

“We all have a responsibility to preserve this precious resource, even when we find that there may be some dams that are close to full capacity across the province. The unpredictable weather patterns as a result of climate change should be a constant reminder to all of us that indeed every drop counts. Dams may be full today, but extreme heat resulting in water evaporation remains a serious concern for us,” said the Departmental spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa.

One of KwaZulu-Natal’s largest dams, Albert-Falls Dam is at 100.2% full capacity, Hazelmere Dam on the Mdloti River has slightly decreased from last week’s 82.6% to 83.3%, while Driel Barrage on the Tugela River is unchanged at 96.7%.

Midmar Dam has subsided from 98.8% to 97.6%, while Nagle Dam is at 93.2% from 97.9%. Inanda Dam is at 101.8% from 101.2% recorded last week. 

Unchanged this week are the Woodstock, Spioenkop, Zaaihoek and Goedertrouw dams, recording 94.9%, 101.1%, 90.6% and 98.4% respectively.

The Department has called on residents to report and fix household water leaks, while measures are taken to effectively implement bulk water projects across the province and the country as a means to ensure consistent and reliable supply.

Other dam levels in the province

Dam

Last week  

This week  

Mearns

100.7%

102.1%

Wagendrift

100.8%

100.7%

Pongolapoort

81.5%

81.4%

Hluhluwe

99.9%

98.7%

Klipfontein

100.3%

99.7%

Enquiries:
Wisane Mavasa
Cell: 060 561 8935

You just read:

