Information Regulator shares outcomes on various investigations relating to PAIA and POPIA, 26 Mar

The Information Regulator (Regulator) will on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, hold a press briefing to share with members of the media and public, the outcomes of some of the high-profile cases, on which it has been conducting investigations. These cases relate to both the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) and Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) complaints received and own-initiative assessments.

The briefing will cover matters relating to the resolution of various PAIA complaints received and the outcomes of compliance assessments conducted by the Regulator on political parties, national & provincial government departments and JSE-listed companies. There will be an update regarding the implementation of the enforcement notice issued against Risa Audio Visual Licensing NPC, relating to the payment of royalties in the music industry.

The briefing will also include updates on the Regulator’s investigation of complaints and assessments on POPIA. These include updates on compliance by Dischem, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Basic Education. The briefing will also cover new investigations involving the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), Vumacam (regarding the use of CCTVs and public surveillance) and a new investigation into SAPS.

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: 26 March 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: 11th Floor Boardroom, JD House, 27 Stiemens Street, Braamfontein Johannesburg, parking is available at JD House undercover parking on Stiemens Street. There is also off-the-street parking on Stiemens Street and on Biccard Street.

