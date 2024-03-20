Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa responds to question in the National Assembly, 20 Mar 

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will today, 20 March 2024, be in the National Assembly (NA) to respond to Questions for Oral Reply.  
 
The Minister will answer questions from members of Parliament on a range of issues pertaining to the implementation of the Energy Action Plan and the short to medium term interventions to end load shedding. 
 
Parliamentary question and answer sessions are one of the methods in which Parliament, as specified in section 92(2) of the Constitution, holds the Executive to account. 
 
The details are as follows:
Date: 20 March 2024
Time: 15h00
 
Livestream link to be shared by Parliament.
 
Media enquires: Tsakane Khambane
Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity
Cell: 082 084 5566 
E-mail: tsakane@presidency.gov.za

