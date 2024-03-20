Submit Release
Minister Thembi Nkadimeng releases details of municipal disaster response grant, 5 Apr

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Ms Thembi Nkadimeng will release details of the funds released to Municipalities and Provinces for disaster interventions.

The funds released follows a number of disasters across the country and subsequently the classification and declaration of the particular occurrences as national disasters in terms of Section 23(3) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002) by the Minister of CoGTA.

This release of funds is in accordance with section 25(3)(a) of the Division of Revenue Act, 2023 (Act No. 5 of 2023), as amended by the Division of Revenue Amendment Act, 2023 (Act No. 24 of 2023).

The Media Briefing will take place as follows:
Date: 05 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Briefing Room (GCIS) - Hatfield, Pretoria

Media enquiries:
Legadima Leso
Cell: 066 479 9904  

Tsekiso Machike
Cell: 078 237 3900

