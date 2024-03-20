Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,455 in the last 365 days.

MORF Investor Notice: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Morphic Holding, Inc.  (NASDAQ:MORF)

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (https://aftlaw.com/), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors’ rights, is investigating whether Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), a biopharmaceutical company, violated U.S. federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements or failing to timely disclose material information to investors.

On September 22, 2023, Morphic released data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its drug candidate, MORF-057, revealing that “endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients at week 12,” which was less than the 41% shown by Entyvio. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped $28.26, or 54.4%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $23.14 per share on September 25, 2023.

If you are a Morphic investor who purchased shares between April 25, 2023 and September 21, 2023, inclusive, and interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jack Fruchter or Michael Klein by email at MORF@aftlaw.com, or telephonically at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com) is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP has extensive experience in litigating on behalf of investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the investigation, your rights or your interests, please contact:

Jack Fruchter & Michael Klein
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP
450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10123
Tel: (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1601 or 1608
Fax: (212) 279-3655
Email: MORF@aftlaw.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MORF Investor Notice: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of Morphic Holding, Inc.  (NASDAQ:MORF)

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more