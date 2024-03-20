TDECU and University of Houston Athletics Set New Standard for NIL Agreements and Financial Empowerment for Student Athletes

Sugar Land, TX, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, and Linking Coogs, the University of Houston’s exclusive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, are charting a new path for financial services companies engaging in the NIL space. For the first time in this new era, TDECU is providing its infrastructure to better support student athletes and support them with essential business acumen for a solid financial foundation.

The new multi-year partnership will allow all of UH’s 600+ student athletes across 17 sports teams the opportunity to opt-in to a fee-free payment infrastructure, powered by TDECU. In addition to celebrating their athletic achievements, TDECU will also offer guidance on establishing credit, budgeting effectively, and understanding tax obligations, to ensure they are well-prepared for the financial responsibilities that come with these newfound opportunities.

"TDECU is not just a financial institution. We are financial partners and problem solvers for our members,” said TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson. “Our partnership with the University of Houston has always been about more than stadium naming rights. It’s also about helping student athletes, and the entire community, through financial education, career development, and fighting food insecurity.”

“This partnership underscores the not-for-profit credit union’s unwavering dedication to empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions, laying the groundwork for a brighter future beyond the field or court. Our goal is to prepare the student athletes for success during their college years, and beyond,” said TDECU Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Sheiludis Moyett. “This innovative plan is designed to create a nurturing community where individuals can thrive.”

Linking Coogs was created in October 2022 and transcends the traditional marketplace model by offering holistic solutions that address the complex challenges and opportunities within the NIL ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to announce our multi-year NIL partnership with TDECU after two years of collaboration. This groundbreaking alliance promises to redefine NIL engagements in the financial services category. With TDECU's campus presence, including football stadium naming rights, the impact will be significant for Houston's student athletes and community,” shared Landon Goesling, Linking Coogs Vice President of Sales and Development.

With NIL deals for college student athletes ranging from modest amounts to substantial sums, it's imperative they learn how to navigate this new terrain with confidence and savvy.

About TDECU | Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 386,000 Members and over $4.7 billion in assets. TDECU currently has 39 service locations, including 35 Member Centers, and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto and personal loan products, online and mobile banking. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information visit TDECU.org or call (800) 839-1154.

Attachment

Mike O'Neill TDECU 3469014982 moneill@tdecu.org Dionnica Porter TDECU 3462874321 dporter@tdecu.org