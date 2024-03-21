Accounting Today Recognizes Duffy Kruspodin as a 2024 Regional Leader and Firm to Watch

DK Emerges as a West Coast Regional Leader and a Firm to Watch

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP (DK), a leading provider of accounting and advisory services, is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized by Accounting Today in its prestigious "Top 100 Firms and Accounting's Regional Leaders" report for 2024. This distinction places DK among the elite accounting firms in the nation, specifically being named a West Coast Regional Leader and a 2024 Firm to Watch.

“We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged by Accounting Today for our dedication to exceptional client service and industry leadership,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner at DK: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire team, who are committed to providing innovative solutions and unwavering support to our clients.”

The Accounting Today "Top 100 Firms" ranking is a highly respected benchmark in the accounting industry. This annual survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best accounting firms across the country. Firms are evaluated based on various factors, including growth, profitability, and their commitment to professional development and client service.

Through strategic guidance, advanced technology, and personalized attention, DK continues to set the standard for excellence in accounting services. Our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement ensures that we remain at the forefront of industry trends, delivering value-added solutions to our clients.

“Being named a Firm to Watch signifies DK’s exceptional potential for future growth and industry influence,” said DK’s Partner in Charge, San Diego Joshua Bodenstadt, CPA. “We are committed to continuous improvement and look forward to serving our clients and communities even more effectively in the years to come.”

About Duffy Kruspodin (DK)

DK is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax. Learn more here. DK also provides comprehensive wealth management services through DK Wealth Management LLC.*

*Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, doing business as DK Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor.