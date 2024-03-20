Global Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market to reach a valuation of US$ 16.0 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, the automotive sector remains the primary driver. Automakers prioritize lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and cut emissions, sustaining the dominance of polyamide 6 in this segment

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injection molding polyamide 6 market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-performance composites. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 16.0 billion by 2034.



Polyamide 6 exhibits excellent resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and fatigue, making it suitable for applications exposed to harsh operating environments. Industries such as oil and gas, aerospace, and industrial machinery rely on polyamide 6 components for their resilience and durability, creating avenues for growth in specialized markets requiring high-performance materials.

The development of industry-specific standards and specifications for polyamide 6 materials and injection molding processes enhances product quality, reliability, and interoperability across supply chains. Compliance with industry standards such as ISO, ASTM, and automotive OEM specifications strengthens market credibility and facilitates market penetration in regulated sectors, including automotive, electronics, and aerospace.

The integration of smart sensors, IoT devices, and data analytics solutions into injection molding equipment enables real time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization. Smart technologies enhance process visibility, control, and traceability, enabling manufacturers to achieve consistent quality, compliance, and operational excellence in polyamide 6 injection molding operations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market was valued at US$ 8.2 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

By end use, the automotive segment to account for a CAGR of 6.0% through 2034.

The market in Korea is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

In terms of grade, the reinforced PA 6 segment to account for a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

“Manufacturers are optimizing material usage, reduce production costs, and enhance operational efficiency in injection molding processes. Innovations in material formulations, mold design, and processing technologies enable manufacturers to achieve higher material efficiency, improving competitiveness and profitability,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 8.7 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 16.0 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 6.2% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered End Use

Grade

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled BASF SE

DOMO Chemicals

Radici Group

Lanxess Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Sabic

RTP Company

Ube Industries Ltd

DuPont

AdvanSix





Company Portfolio:

Radici Group offers a diverse portfolio of polyamide 6 materials, tailored for injection molding applications. The offerings of the company include high-quality polyamide 6 resins, which are suitable for demanding applications in consumer goods, automotive components, and industrial parts.

BASF SE is a leading provider of polyamide 6 solutions for injection molding applications. The portfolio of the company includes a range of high-performance polyamide 6 resins designed for various industries such as consumer goods, electronics, as well as automotive.

Segmentation Analysis of the Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market:

By End Use:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial/Machinery

Consumer Goods and Appliances

Construction

Others

By Grade:

Reinforced PA 6

Unreinforced PA 6

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

