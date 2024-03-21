Eggtronic Unveils Ultra-High-Efficiency AC/DC ZVS Flyback Architecture with Industry’s Highest Non-PFC Output Power
High-power-density 70 W solution, efficiency above 94.5% that eliminates need for power factor correction at higher powers to deliver improved performance.
Integrating PFC into a design increases complexity, component count and size, three things that OEMs look to minimise wherever possible”MODENA, ITALY, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eggtronic has unveiled a new addition to its ‘QuarEgg’ ZVS Flyback family of high-density power conversion solutions with an ultra-high-efficiency architecture that increases the power output available to designers before they are required to implement power factor correction (PFC).
— Igor Spinella
European standard EN61000-3-2 dictates that PFC is required for any power supply rated above 75 W. This has resulted in a market that is dominated by 65 W AC/DC converters to ensure less than 75 W is consumed from the mains input. Now, with the latest evolution of Eggtronic’s QuarEgg, engineers can develop solutions that support 70 W, making non-PFC designs available to applications that might previously have required correction.
Built around Eggtronic’s patented and proven low-loss, forced zero voltage switching (ZVS) flyback architecture, the new 70 W version of QuarEgg delivers efficiencies of over 94.5% across the full no-load to full-load range. This efficiency is even achieved with a combination of a low, 90 V input voltage and a full load, which is typically the ‘worst-case scenario’ for a switched mode power supply (SMPS).
Using the architecture, designers can significantly reduce total operational losses when compared to conventional active clamp flyback (ACF) and quasi-resonant (QR) topologies, simplify overall circuit design and thermal management and reduce component count, form factor and cost.
“Integrating PFC into a design increases complexity, component count and size, three things that OEMs look to minimise wherever possible,” says Igor Spinella, Eggtronic’s CEO and founder. “To date, designers have had to choose 65 W technologies and sacrifice efficiency for cost with QR topologies or spend more to obtain the higher efficiencies of ACF. Now, by creating a 70 W version of our proven QuarEgg forced ZVS AC/DC architecture, we are opening up the possibility of PFC-free designs to higher powers than previously possible using the best ACF architectures, with smaller form factors and at costs that are comparable with QR alternatives.”
At the heart of the latest QuarEgg development is Eggtronic’s EPIC QuarEgg IC, a mixed-signal, low-power controller with multi-mode operation and synchronous rectification control that provides all the necessary primary side regulation without the need for an optocoupler. This highly integrated, miniature 5 x 5 mm device incorporates an optimised low-power mode for enhancing performance at zero and light loads and provides built-in protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, brownout and extreme temperatures.
Eggtronic has built a demonstration of the new QuarEgg technology, which provides a 70 W output power in a form factor of just 72.6 mm x 39.1 mm x 17.5 mm. Smaller form factors will be possible using the architecture and target applications will include chargers for portable equipment, set-top boxes, routers and Bluetooth speakers, IoT and small consumer devices, and high-brightness LED lamps.
