Venous Thromboembolism Market Size is expected to Grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Venous Thromboembolism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Venous Thromboembolism Market size, share, and trends in the seven major market (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

• As per the study by Ota et al., (2015), titled “Incidence, Characteristics and Management of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan During 2011,”, nearly 16,096 and 24,538 individuals in Japan were diagnosed with new PE and DVT, respectively, during 2011, which represented overall annual incidences of 12.6 and 19.2 per 100,000, respectively.

• A multinational report of European Union countries estimated that the total number of symptomatic, nonfatal VTE events per annum was more than 465,000 cases of DVT and more than 295,000 cases of PE.

• The Venous Thromboembolism Companies working in the market include Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Janssen LLC, Johnson & Johnson Pharma, Cristália Produtos Químicos Farmacêuticos Ltda., LEO Pharma, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Venous Thromboembolism Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include apixaban, warfarin, Rivaroxaban (Xarelto, BAY59-7939), Enoxaparin, Enoxaparin, and others.

• January 2024: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for REGN9933, Enoxaparin, and Apixiban. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of REGN9933 for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) after unilateral total knee arthroplasty (TKA), compared to enoxaparin.

• March 2024: Randomized Controlled Trial of Computerized Decision Support for Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism in Hospitalized Medical Patients Across the Continuum of Care (DC-eALERT).

Venous Thromboembolism Overview

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) is a disorder that includes Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE) . A deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis. A deep vein thrombosis may occur if the flow of blood slows down in the body’s deep veins. A pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when a clot breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs.



The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Venous Thromboembolism market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a thorough assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.

The report details the Venous Thromboembolism market trend for each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, mechanism of action (MoA), competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

• Total Incident Cases

• Total Diagnosed Cases

• Type-specific Cases

• Total Age-specific Cases

• Occurrence-specific Cases

• Total Prophylactic/Preventive Setting Cases

• Total Potential (Mortality and Recurrent adjusted) Cases

• Total Treated Cases of VTE for Treatment and Prophylactic Settings

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Venous Thromboembolism market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Venous Thromboembolism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. The report also covers the Venous Thromboembolism Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

The Venous Thromboembolism market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, and incremental healthcare spending worldwide.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals

• Quercis Pharmaceuticals

• Ono Pharmaceutical

• Verseon Corporation

• Bayer Pharmaceuticals

• ONO-7684

• Milvexian

• Isoquercetin

• VE-1902

• IONIS-FXI-LRx

• Osocimab (BAY 1213790)

