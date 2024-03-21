Oliver Stone Praises Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico: ‘A True Fighter for Our World’
Fernández-Salvador received the “Golden Millennium” award for taking up the baton of the “Millennium Festival” and organizing it in Ecuador next year.
Luis Felipe, I know you’re a fighter for our world.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Director and guest of honour at the Millenium Festival Oliver Stone has celebrated Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico during the UN-sponsored film festival “Millenium Festival ‘’ in Brussels for his visionary contributions to the world of cinema and his philanthropic efforts towards social and ecological awareness.
— Oliver Stone
Luis Felipe, President of Fundación Identidad Nacional, has redefined documentary filmmaking with his innovative “Fantastic Realism”, a genre that utilises the aesthetics and narratives of fiction while adhering to the laws of reality that govern documentary filmmaking.
In recognising Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico’s efforts to take the Millenium Festival to Ecuador and the Global South, Oliver Stone remarked, “I know you’re a fighter for our world.“
Confronting critical global issues through storytelling.
Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico’s cinematic works, such as “A Son of Man” (2019), picked as Ecuador’s official selection for Oscars, and “Waorani: Guardians of the Amazon” (2023), premiered at the European Parliament in Brussels, have not only been internationally acclaimed but also serve as powerful tools for social change, shedding light on urgent issues such as violence against indigenous women and the impacts of extractive industries in the world’s most fragile ecosystems.
His latest documentary, “LIONS of the Sea (2024)”, marks the first time cameras enter the Galapagos’ remote islands and offers a unique perspective on its iconic yet endangered sea lion population living in this fragile ecosystem.
The production of “Lions of the Sea” is notable for its collaboration with a renowned international team, including producer Adam Leipzig, who was Executive Vice President at Disney, cinematographer Guillermo Navarro, and sound designer Nicolas Becker, all Oscar winners. Additionally, it has the support of key institutions for environmental conservation: the Charles Darwin Foundation and the Galapagos National Park, marking the first time a production of this category has access to these protected ecosystems.
About the Millennium Festival
Originally set up under the auspices of the UN to support the Millenium Goals, now rebranded as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Millennium Festival stands as a beacon for films addressing the challenges of the 21st century. It supports innovative documentary creation and nurtures new talent, fostering a platform for cinema that aspires towards a more equitable and sustainable world.
During his speech, Luis Felipe remarked that: “In the battle of ideas, particularly in the Global South, culture and storytelling, dedicated to social and ecological awareness, emerge as our most powerful tools.” And he added “The Millenium Festival in Ecuador will serve as an ideal gathering for those committed to shaping a world that not only embraces sustainability but also flourishes in peaceful coexistence.”
