Ulcerative Colitis Market to Grow Positively by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

Ulcerative Colitis Market Size is Anticipated to Grow

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, ulcerative colitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted ulcerative colitis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Ulcerative Colitis Market Research Report

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis cases accounts for ~60% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases and the rest of the cases fall under mild category.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in the 7MM, ~40% mild and ~60% moderate-to-severe cases of ulcerative colitis were observed in 2023.

• The leading Ulcerative Colitis Companies working in the market include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, EA Pharma, Kissei Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics (AltruBio), Abivax, Connect Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd, and others

• Promising Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (Obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), Cobitolimod, SKYRIZI (risankizumab), TREMFYA (Guselkumab), BT-11 (Omilancor), PRA023, Remestemcel-L, PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib) and PF-06700841 (brepocitinib), and others.

• In December 2023, InDex Pharmaceuticals announced that it is discontinuing the Phase III CONCLUDE program, which was evaluating its investigational immunomodulatory therapeutic cobitolimod in ulcerative colitis.

• In October 2023, the US FDA approved VELSIPITY for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Ulcerative colitis stands as one of the two primary forms of chronic inflammatory conditions in the gastrointestinal tract, categorized under the umbrella term “inflammatory bowel disease,” with the other being Crohn's disease. The severity of ulcerative colitis symptoms can vary widely, ranging from mild discomfort to extremely debilitating. Additional common manifestations include abdominal cramps, fatigue, a general feeling of unwellness, diminished appetite, weight loss, and anemia.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The ulcerative colitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ulcerative colitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

• Total Ulcerative Colitis Prevalent Cases

• Total Ulcerative Colitis Diagnosed Cases

• Ulcerative Colitis Severity-specific Cases

• Ulcerative Colitis Age-specific Cases

Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics

The ulcerative colitis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Various medications are employed in the treatment of ulcerative colitis. These include aminosalicylates, which help reduce inflammation in the intestinal lining, corticosteroids that block allergic and inflammatory triggers, immunosuppressants, Janus kinase inhibitors, and other options.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights

In treating ulcerative colitis, the primary purpose is to provide symptomatic relief to the patients. Various treatment options may help the patient remain in control of the condition and lead a complete and rewarding life, but there is no proven cure for ulcerative colitis, and flare-ups may recur.

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market

Treatment for ulcerative colitis is complex and comprises the use of medication, alterations in diet and nutrition, and at times surgical procedures to repair or remove affected portions of the patient’s GI tract. Medication for ulcerative colitis can suppress the colon’s inflammation and allow tissues to heal. Symptoms, including diarrhea, bleeding, and abdominal pain, can also be reduced and controlled with effective medication. The medications currently used for the treatment are Amino salicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, biologic therapies, JAK inhibitors, and S1P receptor modulators. At times, combination therapy and dietary supplementation are also prescribed.

Ulcerative Colitis Drugs Uptake

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is an anti-IL-23 antibody being investigated to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis CD, ulcerative colitis, and psoriatic arthritis. Risankizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the binding of IL-23R and activates the pro-inflammatory JAK/STAT intracellular signaling cascade by targeting the p19 component of IL-23. The cytokine IL-23, which plays a role in inflammatory processes, is thought to be associated with various chronic immune-mediated illnesses. The US FDA has approved SKYRIZI for treating adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. Risankizumab is under development for treating palmoplantar pustulosis, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis, and moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. In August 2023, AbbVie announced that it had submitted applications for a new indication to the US FDA and EMA for SKYRIZI for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Applications to the FDA and EMA are supported by data from two Phase III clinical trials: an induction study, INSPIRE, and a maintenance study, COMMAND.

Obefazimod, Abivax's lead investigational drug candidate, is an oral small molecule that was demonstrated to enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with UC have generated positive topline data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase III clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022.

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Ulcerative Colitis Companies- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, EA Pharma, Kissei Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics (AltruBio), Abivax, Connect Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd, and others

• Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapies- Etrasimod (APD334), ABX464 (Obefazimod), SHR0302 (Ivarmacitinib), Cobitolimod, SKYRIZI (risankizumab), TREMFYA (Guselkumab), BT-11 (Omilancor), PRA023, Remestemcel-L, PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib) and PF-06700841 (brepocitinib), and others.

• Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Ulcerative Colitis Executive Summary

6. Ulcerative Colitis Market Disease Background and Overview

7. Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Therapies

10. Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Drugs

11. Ulcerative Colitis: The 7MM Analysis

12. Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

13. Ulcerative Colitis KOL Views

14. Ulcerative Colitis SWOT Analysis

15. Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

