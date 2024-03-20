Biden-Harris Administration Announces Nearly $45 Million in Available Funds to Improve Bicyclist and Pedestrian Connectivity and Safety

Applications open for the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Grant program, a new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law program

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced today that it has opened applications for up to $44.5 million in funding for projects that will strengthen safety and improve bicycling, walking and access to public transit in communities across the country. FHWA’s new Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program (ATIIP), made possible by the President’s Investing in America Agenda, is a competitive grant program that will focus on building networks of connected bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements, including to better connect trail networks between communities.

“The Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program will support projects that enable people to walk, bike, and roll safely and conveniently to school, work, transit, health care facilities, and other destinations,” said U.S. Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program will help communities provide safe, healthy, sustainable, equitable and enjoyable transportation options for all with networks of connected trails.”

“The safety of vulnerable road users is of utmost importance,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “The funding we’re making available today will help improve connectivity and address barriers to safe, accessible and equitable pedestrian and bicycle networks, especially in disadvantaged communities and those where many people rely on public transportation.”

Active transportation mobility options are those powered primarily by human energy, such as bicycling and walking, and provide positive health impacts. As part of the program, FHWA will award competitive grants to help communities plan, design, or construct safe and connected active transportation networks such as sidewalks, bikeways, and trails that connect destinations such as schools, workplaces, residences, businesses, recreation areas and medical facilities within a community or metropolitan region. Grants will also be provided for projects used for trails, pedestrian facilities, bikeways and other routes that serve as backbones to connect two or more communities, metropolitan regions or states. The funding is available for states, local and Tribal governments, as well as metropolitan and regional planning organizations, and applicants can apply for more than one grant.

This new grant program directly supports the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, which calls for safe active transportation networks in communities that enable fewer and shorter car trips. In addition to decarbonization, these investments will also improve local air quality and overall community health.

Today's announcement builds on previous efforts by FHWA to support bicycling and pedestrian projects made possible under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, such as the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program. FHWA is taking other actions to make travel safer for bicyclists, pedestrians, and other road users, including efforts undertaken as part of the National Roadway Safety Strategy, and updated bicycle and pedestrian guidance that FHWA Division Offices can use to assist state and local transportation agencies. The guidance provides information on Pedestrian and Bicycle Funding Opportunities available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other federal legislation, programs such as Safe Routes to School and planning and design resources that State and local agencies can use to address safety and connectivity among multiple modes of travel.

FHWA plans to conduct outreach regarding ATIIP via a webinar on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To register for the April 9 webinar, go to

https://usdot.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_x_CzDD4pTSeWXu5BZUIURw#/registration. There will also be an ATIIP webinar for Tribal nations on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To register for the April 10 webinar, go to https://usdot.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_cXYfivcnSoWuMP44q5x5Og#/registration.

See more information on the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program. Additional resources for bicyclists, pedestrians and other road users can be found at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/environment/bicycle_pedestrian/ and https://highways.dot.gov/safety/pedestrian-bicyclist.

# # #