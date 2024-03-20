St. Albans Barracks // Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

STATION: VSP – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/15/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans

VIOLATION: Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention (Title 13 VSA 4249)

ACCUSED: Samuel Blatt

AGE: 32

Location of Residence: Colchester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 15, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified by a staff member at Northwest State Correctional Facility that inmate Samuel Blatt was found to be in possession of a regulated drug while being held in the facility. Blatt was issued a citation for Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on April 22, 2024 at 0830 hours.

(Citation issued)

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 at 0830 hours

