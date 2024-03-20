St. Albans Barracks // Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001593
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Angela Baker
STATION: VSP – St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/15/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans
VIOLATION: Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention (Title 13 VSA 4249)
ACCUSED: Samuel Blatt
AGE: 32
Location of Residence: Colchester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 15, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified by a staff member at Northwest State Correctional Facility that inmate Samuel Blatt was found to be in possession of a regulated drug while being held in the facility. Blatt was issued a citation for Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on April 22, 2024 at 0830 hours.
(Citation issued)
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 at 0830 hours
Det. Sgt. Angela Baker
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Cell phone: (802)585-0473
Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov