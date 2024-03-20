Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,885 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2001593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

STATION:  VSP – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/15/24

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans   

VIOLATION: Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention (Title 13 VSA 4249)

 

ACCUSED: Samuel Blatt

AGE: 32

Location of Residence: Colchester, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 15, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified by a staff member at Northwest State Correctional Facility that inmate Samuel Blatt was found to be in possession of a regulated drug while being held in the facility.  Blatt was issued a citation for Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention, and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on April 22, 2024 at 0830 hours.

 

(Citation issued)

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 at 0830 hours

 

 

Det. Sgt. Angela Baker

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Cell phone: (802)585-0473

Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Transportation of Alcohol, Tobacco, or Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more