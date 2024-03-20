Contact The Gross Law Firm by March 25, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Evolution AB (publ) (EVVTY)

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Evolution AB (publ).



Shareholders who purchased shares of EVVTY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/evolution-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=71725&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased American Depositary Shares of Evolution AB between February 14, 2019 and October 25, 2023, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in “allowing play” from certain jurisdictions, multiple customers of Evolution AB’s were, or were deemed by regulators to be, unlicensed and/or in breach of the laws of those jurisdictions; and (2) defendants’ statements were false, as they misrepresented the extent of Evolution AB’s involvement with regulatorily noncompliant customers. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/evolution-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=71725&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EVVTY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 25, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

