The Psoriasis Market Size is anticipated to increase during the study period, 2019–2032, estimates DelveInsight

Psoriasis Market

Psoriasis Market Size is anticipated to Grow

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Psoriasis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, psoriasis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Psoriasis Market Research Report

• The increase in Psoriasis market size is a direct consequence of the increasing prevalent population of psoriasis patients in the US.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, the most common type of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, followed by inverse psoriasis, guttate psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that plaque psoriasis has the highest occurrence with around 6,768,959 cases followed by inverse psoriasis (2,115,300), guttate psoriasis (676,896), and others, in 2022.

• The leading Psoriasis Companies working in the market includes Amgen, Janssen, AbbVie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., Leo Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, and Genentech, and others.

• Promising Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development includes SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib), ZORYVE (roflumilast), VTAMA (tapinarof), Synthetic Hypericin (SGX302), SCD-044, SFA-002, and others.

• March 2024: Astellas Pharma announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for ASKP1240. The purpose of this study is to explore the safety and tolerability of multiple doses of ASKP1240 compared to placebo and determine Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics in subjects with moderate to severe psoriasis.

• February 2024: Nektar Therapeutics announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for LY3471851. The main purpose of this study is to learn more about the safety of LY3471851 when given by injection just under the skin to participants with psoriasis. The study will last up to 48 weeks and may include up to 23 visits to the study center.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major psoriasis market share @ Psoriasis Market Outlook Report

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease characterized by the presence of papules and plaques occurring most commonly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, but is not limited to these areas. Psoriasis has both pediatric and adult-onset, with the former accounting for more number of cases. Plaques vary in terms of variable morphology, distribution, and severity. Psoriatic patients are frequently categorized into two groups: mild or moderate-to-severe psoriasis, depending on the clinical severity of the lesions, the percentage of affected body surface area, and patient quality of life.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Adults in the US

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Types in the US

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Location in the US

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Pediatrics in the US

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Severity in the US

Download the report to understand which factors are driving psoriasis epidemiology trends @ Psoriasis Epidemiological Insights

Psoriasis Treatment Market

Psoriasis treatment, a variety of medications are available. Topical therapies that modify gene transcription, decrease cell proliferation, and promote keratinocyte differentiation are typically used to treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis. These conditions can be treated topically with glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogs, and phototherapy. Corticosteroids, retinoids like tazarotene, and calcineurin inhibitors like tacrolimus, vitamin D analogs like calcipotriene or calcitriol, and combos like calcipotriol plus betamethasone dipropionate are all common topical psoriasis treatments.

Psoriasis Therapies and Companies

• TLL018 tablets: Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

• Rimegepant: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• SFA002: SFA Therapeutics

• BMS-986165: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• BMS-986322:Bristol-Myers Squibb

• VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

• Apremilast: Amgen

• Risankizumab: AbbVie

• ESK-001: Alumis Inc

• DC-806: DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

• Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma

• JNJ-77242113: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

• Topical roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.

• Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio, Inc.

• Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Secukinumab: Novartis

• PF-07038124: Pfizer

• Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

• KBL697: KoBioLabs

• Orticumab: Abcentra

• ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Psoriasis Market Dynamics

Psoriasis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the rising awareness of the disease and better approaches to therapy development across the world. Companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Soligenix, SFA Therapeutics are some of the key players involved in developing therapies for psoriasis. The expected launch of emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the market size during the forecast period (2023–2032).

Psoriasis Drugs Uptake

Soligenix is developing synthetic hypericin (SGX302), the active ingredient in HYBRYTE (hypericin ointment 0.25%). It is a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions and taken up by cutaneous T-cells. With subsequent activation by safe, visible light, T-cell apoptosis is induced, addressing the root cause of psoriasis lesions. In June 2022, Soligenix received FDA IND Clearance for phase II trial in the treatment of psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by the end of 2023.

SCD-044 developed by Sun Pharmaceutical is a novel orally bioavailable S1P receptor 1 agonist for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. S1P receptor 1 agonists are promising for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases as they cause diminished migration of lymphocytes out of lymphatic tissue. This results in a decrease of circulating lymphocytes, thereby reducing inflammation. I tis currently being investigated in Phase II for the treatment of moderate tosevere plaque psoriasis. The trial is expected to be complete by February 2024.

SFA-002 is an investigational drug candidate for psoriasis developed by SFA Therapeutics. It is administered through oral route as a enteric coated and extended release tablet or capsule. The drug candidate is a Microbiome derived metabolite. It acts by targeting free fatty acid receptor 2 (Ffar2/ GPR43) and free fatty acid receptor 3 (Ffar3/GPR441). In January 2023, the company the US FDA cleared to proceed with an extension to the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of SFA-002 for psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by September 2023.

VTX958 is an oral, selective allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) with the potential to address a broad range of immune-mediated diseases including psoriasis. TYK2 regulates both innate and adaptive immunity by mediating type I interferon, IL-12 and IL-23 signaling. Selectively targeting inhibition of TYK2 without inhibition of other JAK family enzymes provides an optimal balance between reducing inflammation and preserving immune protection. It is developed by Ventyx Biosciences and undergoing Phase II trial in Participants with moderate to severe psoriasis. The trial is expected to complete by November 2023.

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Psoriasis Companies- Amgen, Janssen, AbbVie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., Leo Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, and Genentech, and others.

• Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies- SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib), ZORYVE (roflumilast), VTAMA (tapinarof), Synthetic Hypericin (SGX302), SCD-044, SFA-002, and others.

• Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Psoriasis Market Drivers and Barriers

Discover more about psoriasis drugs in development @ Psoriasis Clinical Trials

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Psoriasis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Psoriasis

4. Psoriasis: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriasis: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Psoriasis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Psoriasis Treatment

11. Psoriasis Marketed Products

12. Psoriasis Emerging Therapies

13. Psoriasis: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Psoriasis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.