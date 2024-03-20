“Breaking Down Barriers Now” in Aviation Will Be Featured at Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas, April 10 in Chicago
EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured Panelists: Doug Parker, former chairman and CEO of American Airlines; Martin Nesbitt, co-CEO of Vistria Group and Board Chair of Obama Foundation; and Dr. Tammera L. Holmes, Founder & Board Chair, AeroStar Avion Institute
Breaking down barriers is the theme for one of many sessions happening during Aviation Week Network's 29th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), the world’s largest industry event. MRO Americas is taking place April 9-11 at McCormick Place, South Building. The event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium, also April 9-11 (#MALMS).
Breaking Down Barriers Now will feature Doug Parker, former American Airlines Chairman and CEO, and Co-founder of Breaking Down Barriers; Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO of The Vistria Group and Board Chair of the Obama Foundation; and Dr. Tammera Holmes, Founder and Board Chair of AeroStar Avion Institute, who are joining forces in this dynamic panel discussion to share their vision and plans for removing systemic and financial barriers to aviation careers for underrepresented youth and young adults. The session is taking place on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 a.m. (room S102) and will be moderated by Aviation Week’s Executive Editor for MRO and Business Aviation, Lee Ann Shay.
Also, during MRO Americas, Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, will present the 58th Annual A4A Engineering, Maintenance and Materiel Council (EMMC) Nuts and Bolts Awards. This year’s awards will be presented to two aviation professionals who are standouts in their specialties: Ken MacTiernan, American Airlines’ aviation maintenance technician (AMT) and founder of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians Association (AMTA); and Gerald “Jerry” Yagen, retired president and founder of Aviation Institute of Maintenance.
During that same session Aviation Week will also recognize the two 2024 MRO Lifetime Achievement Awards, including the first posthumously: Don Mitacek, former Delta TechOps senior vice president and president of Delta Technical Services Group; and Earl Exum, former International Aero Engines chairperson and Pratt & Whitney vice president of Mature Commercial Engines. The awards will be presented on Tuesday, April 9 at 9:15 a.m. (room S102).
The conference will feature high-level speakers offering the industry insights, including a keynote address by John M. Holmes, President and CEO of AAR, who has built a singular reputation as a high-performance and adaptive leader in the global aviation aftermarket. Maria Deacon, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations for United Airlines, will deliver the MRO America’s Hometown Airline Address.
Timely topics include:
• MRO Workforce Initiatives & Strategic Partnerships
• Aftermarket M&A and Drivers for Deal-Making
• Overcoming Supply Chain Challenges in the Engines Market
• The Cutting Edge: Leading the Evolution of GenAI and Predictive Mx
• USM Data Blast and the State of the Part-Outs Market
• Supply Chain Risk Prediction and Mitigation
• When the Regulatory Environment is Impacting Industry Growth
• OEM Insights and Priorities Panel
See here for a full agenda: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html
The event includes an exhibition floor with more than 1,000 solution providers and an expected 16,000 registered attendees. These numbers reflect the largest MRO Americas in its 29-year history. The exhibition floor will feature engaging content including sessions, case histories and product briefings covering the hottest topics and industry trends at the Go Live! Theater.
The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 9, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/exhibition/exhibitor-list.html. To register for MRO Americas see here: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/register.html
MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. The Diamond Sponsor is AAR. Platinum Sponsors are Airbus, Boeing, Chromalloy, Delta TechOps, GE Aerospace, HAECO, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, Setna iO, Standard Aero, and Triumph, and United Technical Operations.
See here for a full list of sponsors: https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/sponsors/sponsors.html
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
