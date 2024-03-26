National CleanUp Day Selects ANT Creative to Amplify Environmental Impact and Community Engagement in 2024
National CleanUp Day is the largest single-day cleanup event in the U.S.
Their leadership is invaluable, and it's clear they're the perfect fit to lead National CleanUp Day into its next phase of growth and success.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National CleanUp Day has officially selected ANT Creative, an innovative marketing and communications company, as the driving force behind the nationwide cleanup event in 2024.
— Steve Jewett, Founder and President of National CleanUp Day
Established in 2017 by Steve Jewett and Bill Willoughby, National CleanUp Day is slated for its eighth year on September 21, 2024. This landmark event is the largest single-day cleanup event in the U.S., mobilizing an extraordinary two million volunteers, uniting their efforts in a collective initiative to revitalize our communities. Through strategic global partnerships with various organizations, including the United Nations’ recognized World Cleanup Day and Earth Day, National CleanUp Day mobilizes millions with the overarching goal of uniting individuals and organizations to foster a cleaner outdoor environment.
ANT Creative, founded by Abby Turpin, Noah Ullman, and Tim Shephard, emerged as the natural choice to lead National CleanUp Day into a new era. The trio, formerly the marketing and communications team at the national nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful, impressed Jewett and Willoughby with their collective expertise in behavior change, passion for the environment, and proven success in championing impactful causes.
“From the moment I first connected with Abby, Noah, and Tim, their commitment to meaningful work and their genuine desire to make a positive impact were unmistakable. Seeing them still collaborating and bringing their expertise in litter remediation and beautification to our cause fills me with excitement. Their leadership is invaluable, and it's clear they're the perfect fit to lead National CleanUp Day into its next phase of growth and success,” said Jewett.
ANT Creative is fueled by a collective dedication to elevate human narratives through the innovative utilization of AI. For National CleanUp Day, founding partner Abby Turpin emphasized ANT Creative’s inspirational storytelling and collective expertise in motivating action for good to address the critical cleanup of lands and waterways, preserving a healthy planet for future generations.
“ANT Creative emerged from our shared vision as individuals, dedicated to creating a better world through collaborative work and innovation. Our mission is to elevate National CleanUp Day to the status of a national holiday, recognizing the efforts of volunteers, promoting corporate responsibility, and celebrating the natural beauty of our great nation. We are excited to enhance the impact of the largest single-day cleanup in the U.S., propelling it to new heights of recognition and significance," expressed Turpin.
For detailed information on participating in National CleanUp Day on September 21, visit nationalcleanupday.org and antcreative.ai.
###
About National CleanUp Day: National CleanUp Day, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is more than an annual event - it's a powerful call to action for individuals to take responsibility for keeping our urban, rural, and outdoor spaces free of litter and trash. We engage individuals, communities, and organizations to instill a sense of responsibility and environmental stewardship. To learn more about our initiatives, upcoming events, and how you can contribute to the movement, visit nationalcleanupday.org.
About ANT Creative: With a cumulative 70 years of marketing and communications expertise, ANT Creative embodies the resilience of an ant colony in its approach. Founded by Abby Turpin, Noah Ullman, and Tim Shephard, former leaders in a national nonprofit's marketing and communications department, the ANT team seamlessly integrates cutting-edge AI technologies into authentic storytelling. Operating nationally, we bring together a network of top-tier professionals cultivated during collaborations, streamlining processes with AI for unparalleled speed and productivity. At ANT Creative, our mission is clear: craft impactful narratives that deeply resonate with your audience and contribute to positive and lasting change. Explore our transformative narratives at antcreative.ai.
Abby Turpin, Noah Ullman, Tim Shephard
ANT Creative
info@antcreative.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn