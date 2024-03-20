Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 29, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNOW) Class A common stock between September 16, 2020 and March 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Snowflake released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, revealing that the Company’s customers were consuming at a reduced rate due to “platform enhancements . . . which lowered credit consumption.” Additionally, Snowflake lowered expected sales growth to between 65% and 67% for fiscal 2023, representing a significant decline given that Snowflake’s revenue growth had more than doubled year-over-year in the previous six quarters.

On this news, Snowflake’s stock price fell $40.67, or 15.4%, to close at $224.02 per share on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors. Snowflake’s stock price continued to fall another 14.5% over the next few consecutive trading days, to close at $191.61 on March 8, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (2) that Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to the IPO that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; (3) that, as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; (4) that, as a result, Snowflake’s product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

