Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machine Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 472.2 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc. projection

According to Future Market Insight’s, research study Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machine Market Enhance productivity with automated solutions. Consistency and film savings justify the investment. Pallet stretch wrapping machine is a perfect machine for the wrapping pallets which is including ready to be exported in containers and high-cube containers

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pallet stretch wrapping machine market had a valuation of US$ 366.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a size of US$ 472.2 million by 2034. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 2.30% between 2024 and 2034. By 2024, the market for pallet stretch wrapping machines is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 376.1 million.



A packaging company has various kinds of work to assign to the employees. So if machines can replace a fair number of employees and automate those processes, it will give a company enhanced productivity. Pallet stretch wrapping machines help in labor relocation and free up the workers for more productive tasks. With the automatic machine, almost no labor work is required and the result is a better one than manual wrapping.

Consistency is the key to success. This is what a company can easily achieve via the automatic pallet stretch wrapping machine. The machines will be equally consistent while wrapping each pallet, irrespective of the load. This can greatly vary in case of manual or hand wrapping.

Power pre-stretching these films might save up to 40% on its usage. The film is stretched by powered textured rollers inside the film carriage as it is dispensed. Pre-stretching stretch wrap may save a compnay thousands of dollars, even if they have standard quantities. These film savings are an important factor in justifying machine purchases.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The global pallet stretch wrapping machine market was valued at US$ 347.1 million in 2018.

From 2018 to 2023, the pallet stretch wrapping machine market experienced a CAGR of 1.10%.

The United States pallet stretch wrapping machine industry is anticipated to develop with a 0.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The automatic pallet stretch wrapping machine is expected to increase in popularity, with a market share of 58.6% by 2024.

In 2024, the standard order type is estimated to account for 71.1% of the global pallet stretch wrapping machine market.



“Pallet stretch wrapping machines are an effective option for packaging companies to enhance their inventory management. The products packed with these machines are safe and secured all throughout their supply chains. ,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The global pallet stretch wrapping machine market startups are taking aid of automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence technologies to improve precision and efficiency. They are looking for cost-effective solutions with enhanced predictive maintenance capabilities, user friendly interfaces, and environmentally friendly materials to meet the different industry demands for simplified packaging processes.

Not only the startups, but the prominent market players are also using artificial intelligence to enhance their operations. They can take advantage of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms into the wrapping machines to enhance the parameters for wrapping products. It also helps them to improve efficiency of film usage and predict maintenance requirements, thus boosting overall productivity and performance.

Key Companies Profiled

Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. Italdibipack S.p.A. Fromm Packaging Systems, Inc. Wulftec International Inc. Atlanta Stretch Spa Muller Load Containment Solutions Arpac LLC Robopac SPA Phoenix Wrappers, Inc. Tosa s.r.l. SIAT S.p.A. Lantech, Inc. Webster Griffin Ltd. Perks Engineering

Key Developments

In 2023, Antalis Packaging added three more pallet stretch wrapping machines to its Master'in line. Its signature product is a mobile machine.

These products are intended to cater to order sizes of all sizes and give consumers a wide range of products at fair pricing. The products are named the Master'in Access A-710 AS, Master'in Performance P-710 AP, and Performance P-710 AMW.

Key Segments Profiled in the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machine Market

By Machine Type:

Automatic Turntable Ring Robotic Rotary Arm Single Arm Double Arm

Semi-Automatic Turntable Arm Wrapping

Specialty



By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Product

Automotive

Paper

Textile

Construction

Chemical

By Order Type:

Customized

Standard

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





