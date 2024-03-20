Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase in Dominion Valley Country Club – The Towns Collection in Haymarket, Virginia

Only four homes remain in this enclave of new luxury townhomes with access to impeccable resort-style amenities

HAYMARKET, Va., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the last chance to purchase in Dominion Valley Country Club – The Towns Collection in Haymarket, Virginia. The community is located near the intersection of Dominion Valley Drive and Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket, Virginia.



Nestled within the picturesque hills and creeks of Prince William County, Dominion Valley Country Club - The Towns Collection features an exquisite selection of new luxury townhomes in Haymarket. The intimate enclave includes only 19 homes, each with professionally selected finishes and 2-car garages. Homes are priced from the low $800,000s, and each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“We’ve experienced tremendous interest in this final collection of Toll Brothers homes in this highly sought-after Dominion Valley Country Club resort community,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in the D.C. Metro area. “With only four homes remaining, these townhomes are already under construction and feature beautiful designer-curated finishes.”

Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy outstanding onsite amenities that include multiple resort-style pools, a clubhouse with fitness center, miles of trails and green space, and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course. The community is situated within walking distance of Alvey Elementary School, Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School, and Battlefield High School.

The community is centrally located just minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at Dominion Valley Market Square and Virginia Gateway Shopping Center. Commuters will enjoy convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond via nearby Interstate 66, Route 15, US Route 50, and Interstate Dulles Toll Road/Route 267.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Metro Walk at Moorefield Station, Regency at Belmont (55+), and Arden. For more information on Dominion Valley Country Club – The Towns Collection and Toll Brothers community throughout Virginia, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da3c643e-b909-4012-bd14-2d20263e8f39

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce998ed8-1238-426c-b37f-faf1d5c34ef7

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)