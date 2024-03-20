TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces $1.2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

FORT WORTH, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: TFFP) (the “Company” or “TFF Pharmaceuticals”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 147,500 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $8.00 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 147,500 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $8.00 per share that will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire five and one-half years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 22, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.2 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The common stock (but not the unregistered warrants and the shares of common stock underlying the unregistered warrants) described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275692) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 12, 2023. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The unregistered warrants described above are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying such unregistered warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the unregistered warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company’s versatile TFF technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and the skin.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the expected closing of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those risks disclosed in under the caption “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the offering. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com