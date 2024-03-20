U.S. Small Business Administration Congratulates 2024 Exporter of the Year

SBA Grant Recipient From Georgia Exports to Over 65 Countries

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s more than 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, celebrated Spectrum International LLC, headquartered in Georgia, being named the 2024 Small Business Exporter of the Year. The company will be recognized during SBA’s National Small Business Week, an annual event honoring the accomplishments and contributions of small businesses from across the Nation.

“Felipe Arroyave immigrated to the U.S. and worked hard to eventually launch his American dream of business ownership. Today, Spectrum International sells its contact lenses across multiple continents and demonstrates how small businesses are growing our nation’s economy and helping us compete globally,” said Administrator Guzman. “I am proud to recognize Felipe and his team at Spectrum during National Small Business Week 2024 as our Exporter of the Year and showcase how the SBA supports our more than 1.3 million small business exporters with grants, financing, and advisory support.”

Based in Georgia, Spectrum International designs and manufactures specialty contact lenses. Felipe Arroyave, a Colombian who immigrated to the US at 18, spent the next 17 years working in the vision industry while completing a degree in international business. In 2017, he started his own company. Today, he employs 28 individuals and sells to over 65 countries.

“It is with great pride that we recognize Spectrum International LLC as the SBA’s 2024 National Exporter of the Year. This small business demonstrates outstanding international success with the help of our State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant, and we are thrilled that the SBA was able to assist them as they expanded into a global company,” said Acting Associate Administrator for International Trade Claire Ehmann.

Spectrum International was founded “to create a world that sees better.” Its U.S.-made technology is sold almost exclusively abroad, to patients who would not otherwise have access to innovative vision solutions. In 2022, Arroyave earned an SBA State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant through the Georgia Department of Economic Development to offset the costs of attending the Arab Health Trade Show.



His company now operates a philanthropic arm entitled ‘Changing Lives’ that gifts vision treatments and products free of charge to those most in need. Arroyave serves on the Georgia District Export Council where he helps others expand abroad.

Spectrum International and other National Small Business Week (NSBW) award winners will be honored April 28-29 in Washington, D.C.

For more information about the State Trade Expansion Program grant, visit www.sba.gov/STEP. For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

