Palladin Technologies Welcomes Jonathon Millman as EVP of Business Development
Jonathon will be working closely with Palladin Technologies’ leadership and myself to accelerate our growth and continue to build great partnerships with our customers and Salesforce.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palladin Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathon Millman as the Executive Vice President of Business Development. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in media solutions and a proven track record of innovation, Millman brings invaluable expertise to his new role.
Millman’s journey in the media industry began over 20 years ago when he spent more than a decade collaborating with prominent media companies such as Alliance Atlantis, Vertical Scope, and DECODE Entertainment. In 2009, he embarked on an entrepreneurial endeavor by co-founding Shift CRM, now known as Silverline Media and Entertainment. During his 13-year tenure as CEO, Millman led the company's dynamic team in creating cutting-edge media solutions for globally recognized brands.
Under Millman's leadership, Shift CRM garnered widespread acclaim, including the prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications for its groundbreaking work with Warner Media Group. Moreover, Millman and his team played a pivotal role in shaping the development of Salesforce's Media Cloud through their close collaboration with the platform's product teams.
Now, as the EVP of Business Development at Palladin Technologies, Millman will leverage his wealth of experience to spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at expanding the company's footprint. His deep understanding of industry trends, coupled with his passion for innovation, will be instrumental in driving Palladin Technologies toward new heights of success.
“Jonathon will be working closely with Palladin Technologies’ leadership and myself to accelerate our growth and continue to build great partnerships with our customers and Salesforce. We are thrilled to have Jonathon join the Palladin team. His 13 years of experience running Shift CRM make him an exciting addition to our team”, said Brandon Ward.
I am excited to be joining Palladin Technologies, this presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the evolution of media solutions in a rapidly changing landscape, said Jonathon. I am thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Palladin to explore new avenues of growth and innovation, further solidifying our position as industry leaders."
About Palladin Technologies:
Palladin Technologies, a Crest Salesforce partner founded in 2016, specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Managed Services, and Turnkey Business Process Outsourcing Services. Boasting a rapidly growing team of 60 full-time members with over 300 Salesforce certifications, the company has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, but serves clients worldwide through its global locations.
