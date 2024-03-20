Violet Grgich to Join the World Food Prize DialogueNEXT Event
Commitment to Transformative Agriculture Shines at DialogueNEXT
In the heart of every vineyard lies the potential not only to produce exquisite wines but also to cultivate peace and regeneration on a global scale”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era marked by global food security challenges, Grgich Hills Estate is honored to announce Violet Grgich, President and CEO, will speak at the World Food Prize Foundation’s inaugural DialogueNEXT conference. This event, set to unfold on March 26, 2024, at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington D.C., is dedicated to igniting transformative discussions and pioneering solutions for a world free from hunger. Inspired by Dr. Norman Borlaug’s monumental legacy, the DialogueNEXT series stands as a beacon of hope and innovation, aligning with this year's theme, "Seeds of Equity: Women Driving Growth and Innovation in Agriculture."
— Violet Grgich, President and CEO, Grgich Hills Estate
Violet Grgich will join a distinguished panel titled "Women Replanting and Regenerating," alongside other influential figures such as Heidi Kühn, 2023 World Food Prize Laureate; Laura Turner Seydel, Director of the Turner Foundation; and Elizabeth Whitlow, Executive Director of the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance. This session will highlight the critical contributions of women in agriculture and their indispensable role in fostering growth and innovation within the sector.
“As we embrace the historical significance of the World Food Prize Foundation and celebrate International Women’s History Month, this assembly embodies our dedication to inclusive dialogue and joint action,” remarked Mashal Husain, Chief Operating Officer of the World Food Prize Foundation. “Acknowledging the vital role of women in global food security propels us toward transformative advancements for a more just and sustainable future.”
Under Violet Grgich's guidance, Grgich Hills Estate has set a high standard for regenerative organic viticulture, emphasizing environmental stewardship and social responsibility. This commitment not only exemplifies the estate's dedication to superior wine production but also to nurturing the land and its community. "In the heart of every vineyard lies the potential not only to produce exquisite wines but also to cultivate peace and regeneration on a global scale,” said Violet Grgich. “At Grgich Hills Estate, we've long embraced the philosophy that our connection to the land extends far beyond the boundaries of our estate, reaching into the communities and environments that shape our world. As we gather at the World Food Prize DialogueNEXT event, I'm honored to share how regenerative agriculture not only nurtures the earth but also sows the seeds of peace and prosperity. This journey symbolizes our deepest commitment to healing the land and fostering a future where agriculture becomes a cornerstone of global peace and sustainability."
In addition, attendees are invited to the "Mines to Vines Reception: A Global Toast to Peace" on the evening of March 26, celebrating the DialogueNEXT launch and the enduring partnership between Grgich Hills Estate and Roots of Peace.
Registration Page
Agenda https://conta.cc/4cfYhzN.
Speakers can be found HERE.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
For media inquiries, please contact:
Rene Mandeville rene@ivoice.agency (917) 833-4735
ABOUT GRGICH HILLS ESTATE: Grgich Hills Estate was founded after Vintners Hall of Fame inductee Miljenko “Mike” Grgich first earned world-wide recognition when the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that he crafted won the 1976 Paris Tasting, beating the best of France and drawing international attention to the Napa Valley. Mike then partnered with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family in the pursuit of creating the best wines in the world, and chose Independence Day, July 4, 1977, to launch their family-owned-and-operated winery.
Today, Grgich Hills Estate is 100% estate grown and Certified Regenerative Organic through the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), a leading force in the Regenerative Agriculture movement worldwide. Referred to as "Organic Plus,” regenerative farming is a science-driven approach focused on no-till soil management, building organic matter to sustain microbial life, incorporating livestock and biodiversity and caring for people who work in the fields and winery. It is a key component of combating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas pollution. In 2022 Grgich Hills Estate was recognized as one of the world’s "Top 100 Wineries" by Wine & Spirits Magazine.
ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACE: Roots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents.
ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE: The World Food Prize is an international award that honors individuals who have improved the quality, quantity, or availability of food worldwide. The Prize was founded by Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, for his work that contributed to increases in agricultural outputs, which was termed the Green Revolution. Since then, the Prize has been awarded to 53 worthy individuals during the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue. The Dialogue, also known as the Borlaug Dialogue, is a week of events dedicated to an issue surrounding food insecurity or hunger each year.
Rene Mandeville
iVoice Communications, Inc.
+1 917-833-4735
rene@ivoice.agency