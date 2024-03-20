Renowned Author and Speaker O.S. Hawkins to Deliver Easter Message at Arlington Baptist University

O.S. Hawkins, author of "In the Name of God" Arlington Baptist University

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington Baptist University is pleased to announce that O.S. Hawkins, esteemed author, speaker, and Chancellor/Senior Professor of Pastoral Ministry and Evangelism at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, will be the distinguished guest speaker for the university's Easter service on March 28th, 2024.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins boasts an impressive academic background, holding a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Christian University (TCU) and Master of Divinity and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Hawkins served as the former pastor of the historic First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. He also held the prestigious position of President/CEO at Guidestone Financial Resources, the world’s largest Christian-screened mutual fund, from 1997 to 2022, overseeing an asset base exceeding twenty billion dollars and serving 250,000 church workers and Christian university personnel.

Hawkins is a prolific author, having penned over 50 books, including best-sellers like the Joshua Code series, which has sold more than three million copies worldwide. His latest work, "Criswell: His Life and Times," is a sequel to his previous book, "In the Name of God: The Colliding Lives, Legends, and Legacies of J. Frank Norris and George W. Truett."

Recognized for his dynamic preaching, Hawkins is a sought-after speaker who has delivered sermons in churches and conferences nationwide. Alongside his professional achievements, he is a devoted family man, married to his wife, Susie, and is a proud father of two daughters, with whom he shares six grandchildren.

"We are thrilled to welcome O.S. Hawkins to Arlington Baptist University as our guest speaker for the Easter service," said President McDaniel. "His profound insights, coupled with his passion for spreading the message of hope and faith, will undoubtedly inspire our community as we come together to celebrate this significant occasion."

The Easter service featuring O.S. Hawkins will take place on March 28th, 2024, at Arlington Baptist University. For more information about the event, please visit www.abu.edu or call the school at 817-461-8741.

Follow O.S. Hawkins on Twitter @OSHawkins and visit his website at OSHawkins.com for updates and additional resources.