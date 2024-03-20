Secretary of State Wes Allen Applauds the Final Passage of Senate Bill 1

Secretary of State Wes Allen applauds the Alabama Legislature for passing Senate Bill 1 and Governor Ivey for signing this legislation into law.

“As Secretary of State, ensuring fair, secure, and transparent elections are a top priority. Today, Alabama elections were protected and strengthened,” explained Secretary Allen. “The passage of SB1 is a victory for Alabama elections.”

SB1 prevents ballot harvesters from manipulating Alabama’s absentee elections process and threatening the security of Alabama elections by making it illegal to pay or to be paid by a third-party organization to pre-fill and/or collect absentee ballot applications. Secretary Allen has long been a supporter of outlawing the practice of ballot harvesting, advocating for legislation like SB1 since he served as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our constitutional republic. The passage of SB1 signals to ballot harvesters that Alabama votes are not for sale,” said Secretary Allen. “Governor Ivey and the Alabama legislature have made it clear that Alabama voters have the right to cast their own vote without undue influence.”

Secretary Allen thanks those who have sponsored this legislation in the Alabama Senate and House of Representatives.

“I want to commend Senator Garlan Gudger and Representative Jamie Kiel for championing this legislation and for their dedication to protecting the vote of Alabama citizens,” said Secretary Allen. “I also want to thank Governor Kay Ivey for signing this legislation into law. Additionally, I want to thank Senate Pro-Tem Greg Reed and House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter for their leadership in each of their respective chambers.”

For questions, please contact Laney Rawls at sos.press@sos.alabama.gov or 334-353-2171.

