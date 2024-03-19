Minister Fajon delivers a lecture at the College of Europe in Bruges

SLOVENIA, March 19 - "Well-educated and high-quality staff in the field of European affairs are the backbone of Slovenia's good and successful work within the EU. That is why I am delighted that as of 2022, after a hiatus of eleven years, Slovenia once again provides full scholarships to Slovenian students wishing to study at the College of Europe, which offers excellent programmes and valuable insights into the workings of the Union. At a time when we are witnessing the erosion of some of European core values and the rise of dangerous populism, institutions like the College of Europe, where the European spirit is truly alive every day, are all the more important. I also welcome the opening of the new campus of the College of Europe in Tirana, which will contribute to the strengthening of the European spirit and spreading of European values in the Western Balkans," said the Minister as she visited the College.

With Rector Federica Mogherini, Minister Fajon discussed enhanced cooperation between Slovenia and the College, which will be reinforced in the coming months by Slovenia's participation in the Administrative Council, the highest decision-making authority of the College. She also met with the two Slovenian students currently studying there and a group of young diplomats from the European Diplomatic Academy.

Speaking on diplomacy in an increasingly complex world, Minister Fajon stressed the importance of innovative diplomacy that can successfully address the growing challenges the world is facing. She devoted particular attention to feminist foreign policy, the current state of multilateralism and Slovenia's membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which will largely determine the dynamics of Slovenian foreign policy in 2024–2025. The students were interested to learn about Slovenia's position on further EU enlargement, UN Security Council reform and support for the Western Balkans.

At Minister Fajon's lecture, the two Slovenian students also helped promote Slovenia by presenting Slovenian honey and the traditional ‘potica’ cake to students from more than 50 countries around the world.