202nd correspondence session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 18 - The Government’s opinion on the initiative to instigate a procedure for a review of the constitutionality and legality of the Ordinance on the provision of medical services during a strike

The Government adopted the opinion on the initiative of the FIDES union and Milenko Stanković to instigate a procedure for a review of the constitutionality and legality of the Ordinance on the provision of medical services during a strike (Ordinance) and will forward it to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Slovenia.

The Government is of the opinion that the initiative of the FIDES union and Milenko Stanković is not founded and thus proposes that the Constitutional Court dismisses the proposal for the annulment of the Ordinance. The Government believes that the Ordinance is not inconsistent with the Constitution. Prior to issuing the Ordinance, the Government performed a diligent assessment about which medical services must be urgently carried out in the light of the Medical Services Act and the Strike Act.

The Government thinks that the initiators’ proposal fails to demonstrate the existence of harmful consequences that are difficult to remedy, which would justify a temporary suspension of implementation of the Ordinance. In the opinion of the Government, the harmful effects of the suspension would be greater than the possible adverse consequences of not suspending the Ordinance since an encroachment on the constitutionally protected rights of the citizens of the Republic of Slovenia to social care and healthcare would continue. The Government thus proposes that the Constitutional Court dismisses the proposal for temporary suspension.

Source: Ministry of Health

Positive opinion of the Government on the awarding of Polish state decorations to two Slovenian citizens

The Government gave a positive opinion on the awarding of Polish state decorations, i.e. the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland to the Slovenian citizen Alojz Kovšca and the Gold Cross of Merit of the Republic of Poland to the Slovenian citizen Anže Lanišek.

Poland proposed that the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland be conferred on the Slovenian citizen Alojz Kovšca, former President of the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia, for his exceptional services in developing Polish-Slovenian relations, building friendly ties between both nations, promoting economic exchange between Poland and Slovenia and for his exceptional services in supporting the efforts to maintain European security in the light of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Poland also proposed that the Gold Cross of Merit of the Republic of Poland be conferred on the Slovenian citizen Anže Lanišek, ski jumper, for his exceptional sporting attitude, noble actions and promotion of the spirit of fair play in sports, and the promotion of very good relations between the Poles and Slovenians, as well as both countries.

The decorations will be conferred on the relevant Slovenian citizens by the President of the Republic of Poland.

Source: Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs