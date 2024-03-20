President von der Leyen and Commissioners to take part in Nuclear Energy Summit and events on nuclear research and small modular reactors

This week the Commission will participate in a series of events dedicated to the role of nuclear energy in reaching the EU’s climate neutrality, competitiveness and energy security objectives.

Tomorrow, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver remarks at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, co-organised by the Belgian Government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She will speak during the morning session with Heads of State and Government and her remarks can be followed live on EbS. The Summit will highlight the role of nuclear energy in enabling the phaseout of fossil fuels, enhancing energy security and boosting economic development through innovation, sustainability and competitiveness. In the afternoon, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will participate in a panel discussion on global and regional perspectives on nuclear energy. In the margins of the Summit, the Commissioner will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi; the UK’s Minister for Nuclear and Renewables, Andrew Bowie; and the United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Energy and Infrastructure H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei.

This afternoon Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will participate at the meeting of the European Nuclear Safety Regulators (ENSREG). She will deliver a speech on key policy and regulatory developments in nuclear energy to underline EU’s commitment to highest standards for nuclear safety and safeguards, that you will find here.

Also today, Commissioner Ivanova will participate in a side event on the role of the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in nuclear science and technology. The event presents the main JRC achievements in nuclear research over the last 60 years and its role in fostering the safe and secure development of both power and non-power nuclear applications in Europe. It also emphasises the continued need for nuclear research in Europe and how the JRC can play a central role to meet this need.

On Friday (22 March) Commissioners Kadri Simson, Thierry Breton and Iliana Ivanova will speak at a high-level conference to advance work on the new European Industrial Alliance on Small Modular Reactors. A call for membership applications for the Alliance is open until 12 April. The SMR Alliance aims to facilitate and accelerate the development, demonstration and deployment of small-scale nuclear technologies in Europe by the early 2030s.