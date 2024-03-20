Commission and the research community develop guidelines on responsible use of generative Artificial Intelligence in research

The Commission and the European Research Area countries and stakeholders have jointly put forward a set of guidelines to support the European research community in their responsible use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). While generative AI tools offer speed and convenience in producing text, images and code, researchers must also be mindful of the technology’s limitations, including possible plagiarism, revealing sensitive information, or inherent biases in the models.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age said: “We are committed to innovation of AI and innovation with AI. And we will do our best to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Europe. With these guidelines, we encourage the research community to use generative AI to help supercharge European science and its applications to the benefit of society and for all of us.”

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Generative AI can hugely boost research but its use demands transparency and responsibility. These guidelines aim to uphold scientific integrity and preserve public trust in science amidst rapid technological advancements. I call on the scientific community to join us in turning these guidelines into the reference for European research.”

With the rapid spread of the use of this technology in all domains, including science, these recommendations address key opportunities and challenges, building on the principles of research integrity, offering guidance to researchers, organisations and funders for a joint approach across Europe. As generative AI is constantly evolving, these guidelines will be updated with regular feedback from the scientific community and stakeholders who can share their views here.

The EU’s new AI Act also introduces dedicated rules for general purpose AI models, including large generative AI models. These new obligations will ensure transparency along the value chain and will be operationalised through codes of practices. The new AI Office will play a key role in the implementation of the AI Act, including for the rules for general purpose AI models.

The AI innovation package, launched in January 2024, provides financial support dedicated to Generative AI, and also includes initiatives to attract, train and retain generative AI specialists.