FCL Builders to Design/Build a Major Cold Storage Expansion for Dot Foods

Chicago -- March 18, 2024 - FCL Builders, LLC, a leading national design builder ranked #54 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2023 Top 400 Contractors list, has been selected to design/build a major cold storage facility for Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America. The project is a 33,157 square foot expansion of Dot Foods’ frozen warehouse facility in Ardmore, Oklahoma, a centrally located supply chain distribution hub that is 90 miles from both Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

"We decided to work with FCL on our Ardmore warehouse expansion project because of their excellent track record in building cold storage," explained Bill Mummey, Dot's senior director of corporate facilities. "The fact that they have a local office in the area and have done several projects in the region is another plus for us. FCL's strong relationships with local subcontractors will help make our project successful."

“For decades, FCL has delivered innovative temperature-controlled food processing and distribution facilities for some of the industry's most discerning buyers,” said Brandon Perdue, regional vice president of operations for FCL. “That’s why we’re so honored to work once again with an industry leader like Dot Foods. We share a partnership where big ideas, collaboration, and innovation are transforming the industry.”

With much of the nation’s cold storage infrastructure being more than 20 years old, FCL is on a mission to help customers modernize the supply chain for dry goods and anything that is temperature sensitive, including food, flowers, and pharmaceuticals. Every year, the company’s projects around the nation improve system-wide efficiency to deliver everything people need, exactly when they need it. In 2023, ENR ranked FCL #18 in the food and beverage category, and #5 in distribution and warehouses.

From site acquisition, zoning/permitting and compliance, through preconstruction and building, all the way to opening day, FCL has the expertise to design and build cold storage facilities that meet the highest demands for energy efficiency, inventory management, and rapid order fulfillment. FCL prides itself on delivering an unparalleled experience, with clear and open communication, troubleshooting, and seamless materials and vendor coordination that results in promises kept and deadlines met.

By adding 25,000 square feet of warehouse space, 8,500 square feet of cold dock space, nine new dock doors, and increased staffing to run the expanded facility, Dot Foods can decrease the amount of loads which affiliate Dot Transportation has to transfer from their headquarters in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, to the Ardmore facility and other Dot distribution centers in the south.

About Dot Foods and Dot Transportation

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 123,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 50 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot’s 13th U.S. location is currently under construction in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

About FCL Builders

FCL Builders is a general contractor and design builder, based in Chicago, serving industrial and commercial customers nationwide. Founded in 1976, the employee owned and operated company’s initial operating principles remain intact today: move business customers forward, one building and one relationship at a time. FCL builds trust through exceptional experiences and quality work, delivered on time and on budget to the highest safety standards.

FCL specializes in cold storage, food production, manufacturing sites, data centers, e-commerce, and warehousing facilities. The company’s work strengthens the nation’s supply chain, modernizes eCommerce, and transforms retail. The FCL Experience aligns world class service with a 97% customer retention rate, industry-leading pre-construction services, superior building practices, and innovative land use and brownfield to greenfield remediation strategies. To date, dedicated FCL teams led by 300+ in-house professionals have completed more than 500 million sq. ft. of industrial space in 32 states.

