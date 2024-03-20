Debut Children’s Book Author Combines Unique Art, Friendship, and Fun In A Quick, Engaging Read

New Juvenile Friendship Fiction Releases from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents, get ready to relive the best moments of your childhood next to your little one with Karen Eigo’s recent publication, Stick Figure Kids Just Hangin': A Simple Story of Friendship.

“This is a story of innocence and deep friendship between two kids, JR and RJ. It is a story of a day in their lives and the adventures they encounter together during the day,” says the author.

In Stick Figure Kids, the two best friends only have one goal in front of them on this sunny day: to enjoy a great day together! They decide to explore their town, enjoying new experiences, new places, and new things right next to each other. It’s a tale of curiosity, exploration, enthusiasm, and unbridled joy — with a best friendship kicker.

Karen Eigo has specifically designed the book to be a fun, engaging read for all genders. It’s a wonderful bookshelf addition for families with infant children to seven year olds.

Stick Figure Kids Just Hangin': A Simple Story of Friendship is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit her social media platform:

Instagram: @EigoWild

Readers and fans can buy Stick Figure Kids merchandise related to the book at www.teepublic.com/user/eigo-wild.

About the Author:

Karen Eigo lives in New York City and creates for a living. She has worked as a collage artist, potter, and kids t-shirt designer for many years. One day while she was fiddling around in Photoshop Elements, the story of “the kids” was born. Even though Karen has no children of her own, she very much remembers what it is like to be one. She hopes that comes across in this book.

