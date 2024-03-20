Meet Your Next Hire at FBLA’s Job & Career Fair in Orlando

Reston, Virginia, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses and organizations looking to hire top talent can meet hundreds of motivated and high-achieving young professionals at the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) in Orlando. The conference will feature the FBLA Job & Career Fair, co-hosted with OrlandoJobs.com, on Tuesday, June 25 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Orange County Convention Center.

Hundreds of college students, FBLA alumni in the workforce, and high school students will attend the FBLA Job & Career Fair with resumes in hand. Orlando was the second fastest-growing large job market in the country in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that more than 1,000 people are added to Orlando’s population each week.

“Our members are ready for the workforce, ready to interview, and ready to sign on the spot with employers,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “As the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, this natural partnership between FBLA and OrlandoJobs.com will give businesses a competitive edge in the hiring environment with outstanding employees who will contribute meaningfully to their organizations.”

“FBLA students are well-known for their leadership, critical-thinking, time-management, and problem-solving skills, all of which are vitally important to today’s employers,” OrlandoJobs.com President Roger Lear added. “This event is a win-win for job seekers and businesses and will further deepen the talent pool in Florida.”

Organizations interested in learning more and registering for the FBLA Job & Career Fair can do so before June 21 by contacting Marianne Letsinger at Marianne@OrlandoJobs.com. The registration fee for companies is $695, and the event is free for job candidates to attend.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org