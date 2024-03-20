Submit Release
Andrea Jaeger Sits Down with Innovative Storyteller Dallas Jenkins, Creator of The Chosen

Andrea Jaeger discusses inspiration and creativity with Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The opportunity to sit down, talk, and share with one of the most inspiring, faith-driven, visionary, and outstandingly creative individuals is rare and incomparable. For Andrea Jaeger, it was more than exciting to have a podcast interview with Dallas Jenkins, the multi-faceted, award-winning, multi-talented co-writer, co-producer, and creative genius of The Chosen and his wife, Amanda. 

In their recent discussion, Dallas shared the inspiration behind creating The Chosen, The Chosen Team, Crew, and Family. 

Little Star Foundation focuses on providing long-term care and a better quality of life to individuals with cancer, their affected families, and their communities. It helps children with cancer in hospitals, schools, shelters, and orphanages by providing relief for their hefty bills.

Little Star Light

Through one of the foundation’s newest programs, The Little Star Light Podcast shares enriching stories to reach and touch the hearts of many using the personal stories of the individuals Andrea interviews in her podcast. 

With iconic guests such as Cindy Crawford, a fashion and business legend, Andrea’s podcast achieves its purpose of providing educational, entertaining, and inspiring information from remarkable people to transform listeners’ lives for the better. 

The Interview 

Dallas Jenkins illuminated his Super Power and process that led him to achieve global success from the trenches of what the world deemed a failure with his hit series, The Chosen, which has four seasons, with seasons five, six, and seven upcoming. It is now the largest crowd-funded media project of all time, dubbed in hundreds of languages in hundreds of countries. It inspires him to work on other great projects like The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, soon to be released in the 2024 Holiday season. In his interview, Jenkins shared his enriching story with touches of laughter and facilitated a prayer session for the listeners.

In this podcast episode announcement available on Littlestar.org, we also get to hear from Wyatt’s mom from Texas, who shared a caring message about her 2-year-old son, who was diagnosed with cancer and continues to undergo treatment this year. One of the hardest things about Wyatt’s mom finding out her son has cancer is knowing that he would never do the things ordinary 2-year-olds do. She had realized how Wyatt had even gone silent after he began receiving his cancer treatments despite being a talkative child who used to utter around 40-50 words a day before diagnosis.

Wyatt’s parents and family had been severely struggling financially because:

  • Wyatt’s mom had to stop working to care for Wyatt.
  • The company where Wyatt’s dad works doesn’t provide insurance coverage for Wyatt’s cancer bills.
  • Medical costs, food, mortgage, and travel expenses for the three-hour drive to the hospital for Wyatt’s treatment had been piling up.

Wyatt’s family can now get financial assistance for food and mortgage payments through the Little Star Foundation. Additionally, Little Star Foundation is committed to providing therapeutic and educational support for Wyatt during his cancer treatments to facilitate as typical of childhood development as can occur to counter the effect the cancer treatments are having on the child’s body, mind, and heart.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b319bd5a-91c1-4ffa-953c-3b07bf6d44e4


Andrea Jaeger Podcast

