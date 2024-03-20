Automotive Safety Technology Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2024-2030: Autoliv, Panasonic, Robert Bosch
The Automotive Safety Technology market size is estimated to increase by USD 205.7 Billion at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 90.5 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Safety Technology market to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Automotive Safety Technology Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Automotive Safety Technology market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Automotive Safety Technology market.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Aptiv PLC (Ireland), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Veoneer Inc. (Sweden), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Harman International Industries Inc. (United States), Mobileye N.V. (Israel), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), WABCO Holdings Inc. (United States), Others
Definition:
The Automotive Safety Technology market involves the research, development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced systems, devices, and features designed to enhance safety within vehicles, reduce accidents, and mitigate the severity of collisions. These technologies aim to protect vehicle occupants, pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users by preventing accidents or minimizing the impact of collisions. Stringent safety regulations and government mandates worldwide drive the integration of advanced safety technologies into vehicles to meet safety standards and enhance occupant protection. Increasing consumer awareness of safety and a preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features drive automakers to integrate more safety technologies into their vehicles.
Market Trends:
• Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance, continue to gain traction as automakers integrate these technologies into vehicles to enhance safety and driver convenience.
• Increased integration of connected vehicle technologies enables real-time data sharing, facilitating features like vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication for safer driving experiences.
• Continuous developments in sensor technology, including radar, LiDAR, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, enable more accurate detection, recognition, and response to potential hazards on the road.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing awareness of safety features among consumers and a growing preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies drive automakers to integrate more safety systems into their vehicles.
• Strict safety regulations and mandates globally necessitate the incorporation of advanced safety technologies in vehicles to meet safety standards and ensure compliance.
• Rapid advancements in sensor technologies, AI, machine learning, and connectivity enable the development of more sophisticated safety systems, pushing the market forward.
Market Opportunities:
• The rising popularity of electric vehicles presents opportunities to integrate new safety technologies tailored for EVs, emphasizing battery safety, autonomous capabilities, and overall vehicle safety.
• Collaborations with smart city projects and infrastructure development open avenues for innovative safety technologies, such as V2I communication and traffic management systems.
• Utilizing data generated by safety systems for analytics, predictive maintenance, and improving safety algorithms presents opportunities for data-driven insights and new revenue streams.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Automotive Safety Technology market segments by Types: Conventional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles
Detailed analysis of Automotive Safety Technology market segments by Applications: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicles
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Automotive Safety Technology market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Automotive Safety Technology market.
- -To showcase the development of the Automotive Safety Technology market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Automotive Safety Technology market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Safety Technology market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Automotive Safety Technology market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Automotive Safety Technology Market Breakdown by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Highway Vehicles) by Technology Type (Active Safety Technology, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning), Passive Safety Technology, Airbags, Seat Belts, Pre-Collision Warning Systems) by Vehicle Type (Conventional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Automotive Safety Technology market report:
– Detailed consideration of Automotive Safety Technology market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Automotive Safety Technology market-leading players.
– Automotive Safety Technology market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Automotive Safety Technology market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automotive Safety Technology near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automotive Safety Technology market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Automotive Safety Technology market for long-term investment?
